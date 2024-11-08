Jana Diab Releases Extended Version of 'Season One' EP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cairo born, London raised Jana Diab has released an extended version of her debut EP, Season One Extended (out on Interscope Records). The project boasts four brand new tracks that continues Jana’s exploration of pop, her way. All four songs come paired with visualizers shot in Los Angeles where Jana has been camped out of, writing brand new music.

Incorporating elements of hip hop production and notes of rock and R&B, Jana worked with collaborator Couros Shebani to create a soundscape all of her own. The four new songs build upon Jana’s songwriting as a form of catharsis, creating music that is at once relatable and head bangingly good. Speaking on the making of extended EP, Jana shares:

“Couros and I wrote many songs, but the ones that stood out to me the most were the ones I released in the first edition of the EP, along with the additional four — “Out of Line,” “Honey,” “I Love You More,” and “9 Lives.” My decision to split was based on how I felt about each song. If I had any doubts about whether I truly loved a song, I would set it aside to revisit later. However, for the ones I felt 100% confident about, I chose to release them. It sounds simple, but I just trusted my gut. I felt more attached to these songs because these particular songs perfectly captured my emotions, both in the melodies and the lyrics.”Jana launched onto the scene earlier this Summer with debut release “Escape Plan” — a single which Uproxx deemed “an emphatic introductory statement” (“Best in Pop”) and set the tone of what critics and fans will come to expect. Following up with introspective songs like “So Stupid” and “I'll Just Say It” cemented Jana’s position as an artist with a strong pen by the likes of Uproxx, The Honey Pop, Sweety High and more. And now rounding out the project with “Season One,” Jana showcases her playful energy interpolating different genres helmed with the support of Couros. Jana’s effortless ability to convey emotions and contemplative thoughts alongside evocative visuals (all her music videos were shot in her hometown of Cairo, Egypt is aptly positioning the 22 year old artist as one of music’s more exciting artists to watch.

About Jana Diab

Pop experimentalist Jana Diab can’t help but wear her heart on her sleeve. The 23-year-old London-based singer and musician makes songs that blend raw vulnerability with outsized angst, drawing in listeners who can hear their own pain and longing expressed elegantly in her music. Born in Cairo and moving to London when she was 10, Jana’s mother would take her to theater and Broadway shows where she became enamored by the production of it all; ultimately inspiring Jana to create her own musical soundscape. Jana’s sound pulls more from the kaleidoscopic, avant-garde pop of Lorde, Half Waif, or Saya Gray than from the Arab music she heard at home as a child; while her songwriting is an honest portrayal of a 20-something third culture kid making sense of everyday life. Jana speaks passionately about how her dual background has offered the perspective to ask life’s biggest questions and challenge the status quo. She does so with an effusive charm that is so infectious that you can’t help but ride along as she embarks on this exciting new chapter. Signed to Interscope Records in 2023, Jana Diab is now at work on new music and live shows.

Photo Credit: Claryn Chong

Comments