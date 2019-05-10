James Levy Shares SONG OF LOVE Out Now On Innit Recordings / The Orchard

"Songs of Love" is the first single from James Levy's new album, Somebody. The song follows the April 26th release of Levy's collaboration with Charles Bradley, "Lonely as You Are," which Rolling Stone called a "devastating masterclass" and Atwood Magazine called "one of the strongest soul songs of the year."

Long seen as one of the NYC Lower East Side's most recognizable indie vocalists and songwriters, Levy is the ultimate "artist's artist," stepping into the spotlight after a recent move to Nashville. In NME, Hugo White of The Maccabees called early LP Rotten Love one of the greatest albums you've never heard. The Strokes' Julian Casablancas scooped up side project, Reputante, for his label Cult Records. Coldplay's Guy Berryman heard the Levy-penned "Glorious," when producing The Pierces and wanted more, producing 2012's Pray To Be Free duet album with Levy and Allison Pierce. Levy's been playlisted on Sirius XMU, BBC Radio 2 and 6 Music and had KEXP's song of the day. Somebody is a shot of Nashville-meets-indie-rock-cool.

"Songs of Love" is about change and regret," says Levy. "It's about truly looking myself in the mirror without the dimmer on. It's about coming to terms with my limits, my flaws. About the need to let some go, embrace others, and commit to change."

Produced by multi-instrumentalist Paul Defiglia (Avett Brothers, Langhorne Slim), the eleven trackSomebody LP features some of Nashville's finest players, including harmonicist Mickey Raphael (Willie Nelson) who plays on three songs.

Nashville's Crackerfarm shot and directed the official music video for "Songs of Love," which he filmed in Nashville, TN. ("Anything worth doing is worth doing backwards" - Crackerfarm).

"Songs of Love" follows the digital re-release of most of the seven records from James Levy's catalog, including LEVY's Rotten Love (One Little Indian) and Glorious (now streaming for the first time), James Levy and The Blood Red Rose's Pray To Be Free (Heavenly), Promising Young Talent (2010), Blood Red Rose (Township) and YVEL.

A second single -- "What Do I Know?" -- will be released by Innit on May 31st with additional singles to follow.

Innit Recordings is a record label based in NYC. Current artists include Lolawolf, James Levy and Crewshade. Innit also recently released the first of two posthumous singles by Charles Bradley.

In addition to his own recordings and the Bradley collaboration, Levy is currently recording with producer, songwriter and Orchard and Sire Records co-founder Richard Gottehrer (Blondie, Richard Hell, Go Go's). A new Reputante single will be released in late May, 2019 to commemorate Cult Records' 10 year anniversary Pop Up Shop. Levy also recorded and performed as a member of Lolawolf (Zoe Kravitz) and collaborated with artists including The Pierces and Zuri Marley.

Photo credit: Crackerfarm





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You