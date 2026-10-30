Jalen Chords Releases Bounce-Driven Single WYO Following Radio Success

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Jalen Chords is making moves, and the momentum behind him is getting harder to ignore. The Virginia-born singer-songwriter and Cash Money Records artist releases his new single 'WYO (What You On)' today, following the growing success of 'My Boo,' which continues to gain ground at radio and connect with listeners nationwide.

Currently at No. 14 on the Urban Mainstream chart and No. 23 on the R&B chart, 'My Boo' has surpassed 4 million global streams, giving Jalen a growing platform to build on. Now, he's switching up the energy with 'WYO,' a flirtatious, rhythm-driven record built for late nights, packed rooms and the kind of chemistry that makes everything else fade into the background.

Powered by an infectious hook and a lively, hip-hop-inflected R&B bounce, 'WYO' taps into the playful spirit of an era when R&B records knew how to make you move, while keeping its sound fresh for today. Jalen brings an easy confidence to the track, pairing melodic instincts with a charismatic delivery that captures the excitement of spotting someone across the room and making your move. Where 'My Boo' leans into feel-good nostalgia and the warmth of young love, 'WYO' turns up the tempo and lets his playful side take the lead.

Jalen's growing presence extends beyond radio, with recent media and live performance moments introducing more audiences to the artist behind the music. On October 9, the Morehouse alum appeared on 11Alive's ATL&Co, where he discussed his musical journey and upcoming performance at the SpelHouse x Cadillac Chronicles Homecoming experience. Two days later, he took the stage in Atlanta, bringing his music to the Morehouse, Spelman and greater Atlanta communities.

With 'My Boo' continuing to climb and 'WYO' introducing another side of his sound, Jalen Chords is building on his radio success while giving listeners a fresh reason to tap in.

'WYO' is out now via Cash Money Records.

About Jalen Chords

Virginia quietly boasts one of the nation's richest musical legacies. Its lineage stretches all the way back to Ella Fitzgerald and spans decades of R&B, soul, and hip-hop innovators and icons, including Missy Elliott, Pharrell, DeVante Swing, Chris Brown, Clipse, Timbaland, and the late D'Angelo, among others. Calling Hampton, VA home, Jalen Chords asserts himself as an inimitable, infectious, and irresistible vocal dynamo. Growing up alongside five siblings, Jalen uncovered his passion for music at church. His parents led praise and worship teams, as well as mime groups in church and he naturally gravitated towards singing in choir.

As a kid, sports took up the bulk of his time. He ran track in addition to playing football and basketball. Inspired by Usher, Dru Hill, and Silk, he picked up piano during high school, joined choir, and participated in musical theater. Drawn to words, he used poetry as another outlet.

During 2024, he posted a cover of a song on Instagram. Not long after, he dropped his independent debut The Playlist in 2025, reeling in hundreds of thousands of streams fueled by tracks like 'Signs (Sportmode).' Plus, he earned early critical acclaim with Ratings Game Music, 'Simply put, Jalen Chords is a star in the making.' However, he ignited his next chapter with 'Good Denim,' which gathered north of 1.4 million Spotify streams. Now with Cash Money in his corner, the singer, songwriter, and performer, brings uncanny and undeniable emotion to 21st century R&B, telling stories and sharing a piece of himself without filter.

About Cash Money Records

Since 1991, brothers Bryan 'Birdman' Williams aka 'Baby' and Ronald 'Slim' Williams have built Cash Money Records into a legendary force in the music industry. Through tireless devotion and an unparalleled work ethic, the duo founded the legendary label in the New Orleans housing projects and elevated it into a multi-million-dollar empire and cultural tastemaker. Not only is the company revered as an iconic and enduring global street brand, it's become the most successful independent record label in America boasting a bevy of chart-dominating, multi-platinum artists and Grammy Award winners and cumulative sales over 100 million albums worldwide, the roster includes Jacquees, Juvenile, Onsight Deeda, Rublow, and more. The label also houses Lil Wayne's imprint Young Money Entertainment (Drake and Nicki Minaj) as well as a publishing arm Cash Money Content. Cash Money Records is distributed by Republic Records, a division of Universal Music Group, the world's largest music company.

Photo Credit: Jalen Chords











Photo Credit: Jalen Chords

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