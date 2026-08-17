THE R&B TOUR to Add Eight New Stadium Dates for Chris Brown & Usher

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Chris Brown and Usher have announced eight new stadium dates for The R&B Tour, extending the co-headlining run to 59 total dates following what organizers describe as incredible fan demand and a successful first stretch across North America.

The newly announced dates include first-time stops in Baltimore, Cincinnati, Columbia and Indianapolis, along with additional performances in several of the tour's highest-demand markets, including a fifth show in Atlanta, fourth in Los Angeles, and third in both East Rutherford and Miami.

Since kicking off with a sold-out show at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver in June, The R&B Tour has quickly become one of the summer's biggest live music events, bringing Usher and Chris Brown's career-spanning catalogs together in a nearly three-hour stadium production. The tour has also earned strong reviews for its ambitious production and unique co-headlining format, which sees Usher and Chris Brown trading the spotlight throughout nine cinematic acts rather than performing traditional back-to-back headline sets.

The show moves seamlessly between their respective catalogs, featuring hits including 'U Remind Me,' 'With You' and 'Yeah!,' along with joint performances including 'New Flame.' Throughout the night, the two artists also pay tribute to the R&B and music legends who helped pave the way, with special moments honoring Prince, Michael Jackson and Marvin Gaye woven into the show.

Tour Success Highlights Include:

More than $101 million in box-office grosses across the tour's first eight shows.

Over 566,000 tickets sold across the first 13 concerts, all sold out.

The tour set a new record at Detroit's Ford Field, becoming the first concert tour in the venue's nearly 25-year history to play three consecutive nights.

The R&B Tour's three-night run at Northwest Stadium in Washington, D.C. drew over 122k fans, setting a new venue attendance record and marking the first-ever three-night concert run in the stadium's history. The run also included one of the top five highest-grossing shows in the venue's 29 year history.

First multi-night concert at Birmingham, AL's Protective Stadium.

Since the tour kicked off, Chris Brown and Usher have amassed a combined over 700M U.S. audio streams.

The production also features Mario, Eric Bellinger and Tank, who join Chris Brown throughout the show as live backing vocalists and step into the spotlight during the evening to perform some of their own biggest hits. Throughout the run, fans have been treated to special surprise guests including 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Fat Joe, Jadakiss, Ashanti, Method Man, and Future.

Produced by Live Nation, The R&B Tour brings together two of R&B's most influential performers for a 59-show stadium run spanning the United States and Canada, concluding with two shows at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on December 11 and 12.

Tickets: Fans can sign up here for access to the Artist Presale beginning Monday, August 17 at 10am ET with sign-up closing Tuesday, August 18 at 10pm ET. The Citi Presale begins on Wednesday, August 19 at 10am local time followed by the Artist Presale on Thursday, August 20 at 10am local time with additional presales running ahead of the general onsale starting on Monday, August 24 at 10am local time at RaymondAndBrownTour.com.

VIP: Fans can elevate their concert experience with Usher's Rhythm Section VIP Package and the newly added Usher's Ultimate Meet & Greet VIP Package. For more information, visit VIPNation.com.

Citi Presale: Citi is the official card of the The R&B Tour in the United States. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, August 19 at 10am local time until Wednesday, August 19 at 10pm local through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Upcoming R&B Tour Dates

Mon, Aug 17 | Boston, MA | Gillette Stadium

Fri, Aug 21 | Chicago, IL | Soldier Field Stadium

Sat, Aug 22 | Chicago, IL | Soldier Field Stadium

Fri, Aug 28 | San Francisco, CA | Levi's Stadium

Sat, Aug 29 | San Francisco, CA | Levi's Stadium

Tue, Sep 1 | San Francisco, CA | Levi's Stadium

Sat, Sep 5 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

Sun, Sep 6 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

Thu, Sep 10 | Dallas, TX | AT&T Stadium

Sat, Sep 12 | Dallas, TX | AT&T Stadium

Sun, Sep 13 | Dallas, TX | AT&T Stadium

Fri, Sep 18 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

Fri, Sep 25 | Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium

Sat, Sep 26 | Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium

Tue, Sep 29 | Glendale, AZ | State Farm Stadium

Sat, Oct 3 | El Paso, TX | Sun Bowl Stadium

Mon, Oct 5 | San Antonio, TX | Alamodome

Fri, Oct 9 | Houston, TX | Reliant Stadium

Sat, Oct 10 | Houston, TX | Reliant Stadium

Thu, Oct 15 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium – Newly Added Date

Sat, Oct 17 | Baltimore, MD | M&T Stadium – Newly Added Date

Sat, Oct 24 | Cincinnati, OH | Paycor Stadium – Newly Added Date

Thu, Oct 29 | Columbia, SC | Williams-Brice Stadium – Newly Added Date

Sat, Oct 31 | Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium – Newly Added Date

Thu, Nov 5 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Newly Added Date

Fri, Nov 6 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Sun, Nov 8 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Tue, Nov 10 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Wed, Nov 11 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Sun, Nov 15 | Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium

Mon, Nov 16 | Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium – Newly Added Date

Fri, Nov 20 | New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

Sat, Nov 21 | New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

Tue, Nov 24 | Houston, TX | Reliant Stadium

Thu, Dec 3 | Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

Sat, Dec 5 | Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

Sun, Dec 6 | Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium – Newly Added Date

Fri, Dec 11 | Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium

Sat, Dec 12 | Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium

About Chris Brown

Chart topping, multi-Platinum artist Christopher Maurice Brown is an American singer, songwriter, dancer, and actor. The RCA Records signee is regarded as one of the most prominent artists in R&B music, being credited as an evolver of the genre, and often being referred to by contemporaries as the 'King of R&B.' His R&B has been characterized by several influences from other genres, mainly pop music and hip hop. To date, Chris Brown currently stands as the R&B singer with the most Hot 100 entries in Billboard history and is in the top 10 of all artists across all genres with the most RIAA multi-Platinum certifications. His latest tour, Breezy Bowl XX, is Brown's best-selling and highest-grossing tour to date, and also became the highest-grossing tour ever by a solo Black American male artist, earning nearly $300 million and drawing 2 million fans across stadiums in North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Brown's lyrics develop predominantly over emotional and hedonistic themes. Brown has had wide comparisons to Michael Jackson for his singing and dancing abilities, as well as for his stage presence.

About Usher

Usher has changed music, culture, and countless lives. The multiple GRAMMY Award-winning diamond-selling international megastar, actor, dancer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist inspires change yet again. Beyond selling over 80 million records worldwide and collecting dozens of awards, he has simultaneously lit up the small screen on NBC's The Voice and the big screen in blockbusters such as Hustlers. He has also tirelessly distinguished himself as a devout humanitarian, raising tens of millions of dollars for various causes and uplifting youth via his New Look Foundation. Since 1999 he has been providing opportunities for young people in underserved communities and enabling them to flourish and achieve seemingly impossible dreams. A long-time supporter and Global Citizen Ambassador, Usher has performed at events since 2015 raising awareness to defeat poverty, defend the planet, and demand equity. A true outlier, he was equally at home on the stage of his sold-out My Way Las Vegas residency as he was on a 2016 government cultural mission to Cuba as part of President Barack Obama's Presidential Committee for Arts and Humanities. In 2024 he celebrated 30 years as an entertainer, releasing his ninth studio album, COMING HOME, and was the headline performer at Super Bowl LVIII. USHER: Past, Present, Future's US & international tour sold over a million tickets with 62+ sold out shows and multiple nights in each city.

Photo Credit: @TRAVISCOLBERT



Photo Credit: @TRAVISCOLBERT

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