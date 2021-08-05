Jah Sun & The Rising Tide Release New Single 'Stuck With You'

Jah Sun & The Rising Tide are proud to announce "Stuck With You," the third and final single from their upcoming album Running Through Walls, due out August 20, 2021. The single is out now and will be followed by an intimate video filmed on location in Goa, India. The band will be going out on tour this month to showcase music from the upcoming release. Full tour dates below.



"Stuck With You" is a departure from Jah Sun's signature reggae, drenched in rock & pop sensibilities that cover universal messages of being in love. Jah Sun elaborates, "'Stuck with You' is inspired from being in love. If you've ever been in love with someone, you know there's that period of time when you want time to stop, so that you can be with this person in the moment. Although life is full of ups and downs, there are some really high, highs and being in love with someone is one of the highest of highs. Wanting to be 'stuck' with a person is the height of a relationship, thus the name, Stuck with You." This single is the sequel to "Rock Paper Scissors" and continues the journey people experience when they're falling in love. The single was produced with producer/multi-instrumentalist Jallanzo "Dub MatriXx," who collaborated to spread the message of positivity and love through uplifting sounds.



The single has a strong connection to Goa, India, where Jah Sun performed in early 2020. It was recorded at AMT Studios and the music video filmed on location in Goa India by Seen Productions.



The Rising Tide features lead vocalist/singer songwriter Jah Sun, Tony Thompson on guitar, Beau "Arrow" Sheppard on bass/harmonies, Nick "Kirbz" Kirby on drums/harmonies, and producer/multi-instrumentalist Omar "Jallanzo" Johnson.



Jah Sun & The Rising Tide will be releasing their album through their new record deal with AMT Entertainment and also signed for booking and management with Hip Joint Creative.



AMT Entertainment's goal is to discover talent and foster creativity for independent musicians and artists both nationally and internationally. Located in the beautiful Rogue Valley of Southern Oregon, our team and facilities create the perfect environment for musicians and artists to feel inspired and experience the "magic" that all artists long to create.



Jah Sun concludes, "Music represents a journey. 'Stuck with You' represents a fleeting period of time in this journey we call life. Our music can help you relive it and maybe even revive it with your loved one. Life is short. Enjoy the good vibes and focus on positivity. Our music helps us through life and we hope it does the same for our fans."

TOUR DATES:

8.21 Mount Trashmore, VA Reggae On The Green Festival

8.23 Franklin, TN Mockingbird Theater (w/Gary Russell-Wertz)

8.24 Athens, GA Smith's Olde Bar

8.27 Sanford, FL West End Trading Co (w/Kana Kiehm)

8.28 Lake Park, FL Lake Park Black Box Theater (with Kana Kiehm)

8.29 Orlando, FL Boxi Park (w/Kana Kiehm & Shamonic Roots)

9.1 Millersville, PA Phantom Power

9.2 Hampton Beach, NH Bernie's Beach Bar (w/Julian Marley & Mighty Mystic)

9.3 Portland, ME Aura (w/Julian Marley & Mighty Mystic)

9.4 East Providence, RI Bold Point Reggae Fest

9.5 Poughkeepsie, NY Chance Theater (w/Julian Marley & Mighty Mystic)

9.7 Youngstown, OH Westside Bowl (w/Rockstead)

9.8 Columbus, OH Woodlands (w/Rockstead)

9.9 Franklin, OH JD Legends

9.10 Newark, OH Dankhouse (w/Mighy Mystic)

9.11 Alexandria Bay, NY Riverboat Bar

9.12 Hampton Beach, BH Bernie's Beach Bar (w/Giant Panda Guerrilla Dub Squad)

9.15 Wilmington, DE Oddity Bar

9.16 New Hope, PA John & Peter's

9.18 Milton, DE Milton Theater

9.20 Marion, IN Kingdom Stage

9.22 Chicago, IL Reggies Music Joint

9.24 Terre Haute, IN The Verve

9.25 Indianapolis, IN Hi-Fi

MORE TBD

Online:

https://www.jahsuntrt.com/

https://jahsun.bandcamp.com/

https://www.instagram.com/jahsuncali/

https://www.facebook.com/Jahsuncali/

https://twitter.com/jahsuncali/