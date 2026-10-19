Jack Johnson to Perform at The O2's 20th Birthday Celebration

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The O2 has announced that Jack Johnson is the latest artist to join its 20th birthday celebrations, taking place throughout summer 2027. The venue, the world's most popular live entertainment, leisure and retail destination, is owned and operated by AEG International.

Jack Johnson will perform at The O2 on Sunday 4 July 2027 as part of the venue's landmark anniversary programme, joining a growing line-up of International Artists celebrating two decades of live entertainment at the iconic London venue.

Confirmed 20th birthday artists include:

Maisie Peters, Saturday 8 May 2027

Shreya Ghoshal, Friday 4 June 2027

David Guetta, Saturday 5 June 2027

SOMBR, Tuesday 22 June 2027

Billie Jean King and John McEnroe, Sunday 27 June 2027

Kings of Leon - Friday 2 July 2027

Don Omar, Monday 5 July 2027

Jorja Smith, Saturday 17 July 2027

With many more announcements to follow.

Emma Bownes, Senior Vice President of Venue Programming, AEG International, said: 'Jack Johnson is an artist whose music has connected with audiences around the world, and we're delighted to welcome him to The O2 as part of our 20th birthday celebrations. His live shows have a warmth and atmosphere that make them truly memorable, and his addition brings something different to an already incredibly varied anniversary programme. We're looking forward to welcoming him and his fans to The O2 for what promises to be a very special evening.'

Gareth Griffiths, Director Sponsorship, VMO2, said: 'From his laid-back sound to songs that have soundtracked countless memorable movie moments, it's easy to see why Jack Johnson has amassed such a devoted global fanbase. We can't wait to see everybody's favourite Hawaiian singer songwriter play live in London for what is set to be a fantastic night as part of The O2's 20th birthday celebrations.'

Since opening in 2007, The O2 has welcomed more than 100 million visitors and hosted over 6,800 events, establishing itself as one of the world's leading live entertainment destinations and the home of countless iconic performances.

The 20th birthday celebrations will continue throughout 2027, with further artist announcements to be revealed in the coming months. The milestone year follows the recent extension of The O2's landmark naming rights agreement with O2 until 2038, ensuring one of the UK's most successful and enduring partnerships will continue into the venue's third decade.

Event Details

Jack Johnson will perform at The O2 on Sunday 4 July 2027.

Priority Tickets will be available exclusively to O2 and Virgin Media broadband customers via the Priority app from 9.00am on Wednesday 21 October 2026.

Tickets will go on general sale at 9.00am on Friday 23 October 2026 via The O2 website.

Multi-platinum musician Jack Johnson has released eight studio albums and three live albums that have sold over 25 million copies worldwide. His record label and touring crew have been leaders in the greening of the music industry and his All At Once social action network connects fans with local non-profits at each tour stop. Jack, with his wife Kim, founded the Kōkuaʻi Hawaiʻi Foundation to support environmental education in Hawaiʻi's schools and communities, as well as the Johnson Ohana Foundation to support environmental, art and music education worldwide. Proceeds from these albums and tour profits, along with Johnson's personal charitable activities, have resulted in over $40 million donated to charity.

The O2 is the world's most popular live entertainment, leisure, and retail destination, owned and operated by AEG International, the world's leading sports and live entertainment company. Hosting over 200 events each year, its 23,000-capacity arena is the busiest in the world and has sold more than 30 million tickets since opening in 2007. Proudly certified as an AGF 'Greener Arena', the venue has also been recognised as Billboard's 'Top International Arena' for 2026 and was crowned 'Venue of The Year' at the 2026 Music Week Awards.

Welcoming over 11 million visitors annually, The O2 is also home to the 2,750-capacity venue indigo at The O2, roofwalk attraction Up at The O2, Outlet Shopping at The O2 – London's best performing outlet, and a wide range of leisure attractions, bars and restaurants. A full day-out destination, The O2 is conveniently located just 15 minutes from central London.









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