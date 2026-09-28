David Guetta to Bring THE MONOLITH TOUR to The O2's 20th Birthday

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The O2 has announced that global electronic music icon David Guetta is the latest artist to join its 20th birthday celebrations, taking place throughout summer 2027.

One of the most successful and influential artists of his generation, David Guetta will bring his world-renowned The Monolith Tour, presented by Labyrinth Events, to The O2 as part of the venue's landmark anniversary programme, joining a growing line-up of artists celebrating two decades of live entertainment at the iconic venue.

Confirmed 20th birthday artists include:

Maisie Peters - Saturday 8 May 2027

Shreya Ghoshal - Friday 4 June 2027

David Guetta – Saturday 5 June 2027

SOMBR – 21, 22, 24, 25 and 29 June 2027

Billie Jean King and John McEnroe - Sunday 27 June 2027

Don Omar - Monday 5 July 2027

Jorja Smith - Saturday 17 July 2027

With many more announcements to follow.

David Guetta said: 'I'm super excited to bring The Monolith Show to The O2. It's been an incredible summer, with some outstanding Monolith shows across Germany, Belgium and Portugal, and I'm still thinking about the crazy memories from those three stadium shows at Stade de France. I can't wait to bring that energy to London and experience it with everyone at The O2. London has always been a very special city for me, so playing my biggest show there to date means a lot.'

Alongside his chart success, David Guetta continues to be one of the most sought-after live performers in the world. Following landmark stadium shows, headline festival appearances and acclaimed Ibiza residencies, his appearance at The O2's 20th birthday celebrations adds another major milestone to his unparalleled live career.

Christian D'Acuna, Vice President, Programming at The O2 said: 'David Guetta is one of the most influential electronic artists of all time and a performer whose impact on global music culture is hard to overstate. Throughout his career he has consistently pushed boundaries, headlined the world's biggest stages and brought dance music to audiences on an unprecedented scale. As we celebrate 20 years of The O2, we're proud to welcome an artist of David's calibre to the programme. His show will undoubtedly be one of the highlights of our anniversary celebrations and reflects the ambition and scale that have defined The O2 over the past two decades.'

Since opening in 2007, The O2 has welcomed more than 100 million visitors and hosted over 6,800 events, establishing itself as one of the world's leading live entertainment destinations and the home of countless iconic performances.

The 20th birthday celebrations will continue throughout 2027, with further artist announcements to be revealed in the coming months. Next year will also mark more than two decades of partnership between the venue and headline sponsor O2, who have worked together in close collaboration since the venue's inception.

Ticket Information

Priority Tickets are available exclusively to O2 and Virgin Media broadband customers via the Priority app from 10am on 30 September 2026 and go on general sale at 10am on 2 October 2026 via www.theo2.co.uk.

About David Guetta

DJ. Producer. Artist. David Guetta is a musical trailblazer, an international icon and the most cherished electronic artist of our generation. He has over 80 million monthly listeners, 50 billion streams, 40 million albums sold worldwide, 15 Grammy nominations and 2 Grammy Awards plus 110m followers across his social channels. He has won the accolade for best electronic artist at the MTV Europe Music Awards six times, four LOS40 Music Awards, the 'Dance Act of the Year' at iHeartRadio Music Awards again in 2026, 'DJ of the Year' at the NRJ Music Awards, #1 producer by 1001Tracklists and 'Producer of the Year' at the BRITs. 2025 also saw Guetta win his 3rd iHeartRadio Music Award for Dance Artist of the Year and this year was once again voted the world's best DJ in the DJ Mag 'Top 100' for the fifth time.

Guetta is the #1 streamed DJ on Spotify and steadily in the Top 10, with a peak at #4 of the most listened to artists in the world on the platform. Guetta has collaborated with the world's biggest stars including Sia, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, Black Eyed Peas, Shakira, Nicki Minaj, OneRepublic, Teddy Swims, Kid Cudi, J Balvin, Raye, among many others. Such work has resulted in numerous hit singles both in the dance/electronic space as well as in the pop world, with 12 tracks achieving over 1 billion streams including 'Hey Mama' (3.5 billion), the hotly anticipated follow-up to Spotify global #1 and streaming monster, 'I'm Good (Blue)' (4.2 billion) that hit #1 at the US Top 40 & US Dance Radio charts and 'Titanium' (3.3 billion), 'Memories' and 'Sexy Bitch' with 2 billion. Seven of Guetta's singles have also reached the #1 spot on the UK singles chart. Guetta's smash-hit 'Beautiful People' saw him team back up with Sia, achieving over 200 million streams. His latest hit, 'Gone Gone Gone' with Teddy Swims, Tones And I, has reached over 200 million streams, explores a stylistic shift in production from David - showcasing his long-standing ability to take risks and innovate.

A master creative across genres, Guetta has also gone from strength to strength with his underground-focused Future Rave project alongside Morten, and he is additionally working on new music for his underground alias Jack Back, and has released numerous releases alongside the wonder-kid DJ/producer Hypaton.

His global domination of the live stage shows no sign of slowing down. Guetta returned to his highly anticipated return to Ibiza for two summer residencies. Fans can catch his signature high-production performances at the island's newest and largest venue, UNVRS, as well as at Ushuaïa Ibiza, home to his world-famous F*** Me, I'm Famous! Party.

Beyond Ibiza, Guetta's Monolith tour continues across the globe this summer, hitting key festivals and stadiums worldwide. Highlights include a landmark three-night run at the iconic Stade de France in June 2026, selling over 240,000 tickets and reaffirming his status as one of electronic music's most influential live performers. David Guetta has also performed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April 2026, appearing on the new Quasar stage.

About The O2

The O2 is the world's most popular live entertainment, leisure, and retail destination, owned and operated by AEG International, the world's leading sports and live entertainment company.

Hosting over 200 events each year, its 23,000-capacity arena is the busiest in the world and has sold more than 30 million tickets since opening in 2007. Proudly certified as an AGF 'Greener Arena', the iconic venue has also been recognised as Billboard's 'Top International Arena' for 2026 and was crowned 'Venue of The Year' at the 2026 Music Week Awards.

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