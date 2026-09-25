Brock Phillips and Liam St. John Collaborate on IF SHE'S IN A PAWNSHOP
The track, written by Phillips and Makayla Lynn Parry, explores the bond between musicians and their instruments.
Nashville-based singer-songwriter Brock Phillips and Western gothic rocker Liam St. John have joined forces on the new song 'If She's In A Pawnshop.' Resolute in their love for their six-string, the pair fuse talents to deliver a country-rocker built around a shared devotion to their guitars.
''If She's In A Pawnshop' is a story about my Gibson J-45, the guitar that has taken me from playing local breweries all the way to Nashville, Tennessee,' shares Phillips. 'If you see it in a pawnshop, this song is about what happened to me.
'After writing it I was thinking if I was going to do a feature on this song the only option was Liam St. John. He also plays and loves a Gibson J-45, and we talk about them all the time. His voice is a perfect fit, and I am so proud to have such a monster talent and great friend on this song with me,' he continues.
'I'm such a fan of Brock's writing,' says St. John. 'I think he's one of the best. When he sent me 'Pawnshop,' I thought it was such a brilliant and clever way to write a song about a guitar. We both own [Gibson] J-45s and it's true that the only time you'll see us without them is when we are six feet underground. The demo was so badass, and I was thrilled to hop on the song with one of my best pals in Nashville.'
Written by Phillips and Makayla Lynn Parry, produced by Scott Cooke, the song's lyrics include:
Probably 'bout six feet down in the dirt
Played my last song, sung my last word
She'd never be out of my sight on my watch
So if she's in a pawnshop
I'm in a pine box
Phillips' most recent release was a collaboration with global artist Dallas Smith for 'Leave Me Like A Backroad,' a country-rock anthem about leaving the bar with a girl who looks like '90's Shania.' Adding to his growing catalog, Phillips released 'Rich Man,' which cleverly describes the weight of heartbreak with monetary value. His debut song, 'Something Else,' released last fall, was named one of Holler's 'Best New Country Songs,' exploring a familiar, temporary relationship becoming more permanent.
Earlier this summer, Phillips signed with Big Loud Records and Local Hay Records and received his first CCMA nomination, for Breakthrough Artist of The Year. Last week he played the 2026 CCMA Songwriters Unplugged Series to a packed crowd. More information on Phillips is available at brockphillipsmusic.com.
About Brock Phillips
Nashville-based singer-songwriter / producer Brock Phillips has been immersed in music all his life. Wearing many musical hats out of both passion and necessity, Phillips began his journey studying music in high school before continuing to Berklee College of Music, where he began creating his own personal style and sound influenced by Chris Stapleton, John Mayer, Kings of Leon and Ariel Posen. After, he took his skills to Vancouver, booking weekly residencies at clubs and bars that morphed into opening gigs for multi-platinum artists like Dallas Smith, Josh Ross and MacKenzie Porter. In 2024, Phillips relocated to Nashville and inked a publishing deal with Big Loud Publishing/Local Hay. Signing a record deal with Big Loud Records this year, Phillips has more new music on the horizon.
About Liam St. John
With over 100 million global streams across platforms, St. John has had a breakout year, which saw the release of his critically-acclaimed debut studio album Man Of The North. It was hailed as 'a bluesy, powerful album that announces the Washington state songwriter as an artist you need to know' by Rolling Stone, along with features by NPR's Weekend Edition, People Magazine, a performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and more. The launch of Man Of The North led to sold-out tours across the US, Europe, and the UK, including buzzing performances at SXSW, Lollapalooza, and CMA Fest, as well as his debut on the Grand Ole Opry stage.
St. John has since brought the songs of Man Of The North to life through a series of cinematic performances captured around the globe, from the Knik Glacier in Alaska, the Cumberland Caverns in Tennessee, to the cliffs of the Scottish coast at Findlater Castle, and beyond. It collectively drew over 25 million views across all platforms and culminated in the recently released live album Man Of The North (Live In The Wild), out now.
Photo Credit: Jessie Addleman
Photo Credit: Jessie Addleman
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