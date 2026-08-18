Jack & Jack to Release SYN/ANTI LP Oct 16, Tour Europe Starting Nov

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Jack & Jack have released a sun-soaked new single called 'Serotonin Pools,' a track the pop-rap duo describes as some of the most personal and creatively liberated music of their career. The song previews SYN/ANTI, a two-sided album arriving October 16, with SYN and ANTI presenting two distinct sides of the duo's sound, along with a physical-only combined edition, SYMBIOSIS, arriving October 19.

Built around fluttering production, nimble rhymes, and a soaring, contemplative hook, 'Serotonin Pools' finds Jack Johnson and Jack Gilinsky reflecting on where they've been while embracing where they are now. The song sets the tone for a project that feels both expansive and deeply personal, a coming-of-age portrait from two lifelong friends who first began making music as teenagers and are now creating with the perspective of their late 20s.

'Serotonin Pools' is the most recent glimpse of SYN, the sunnier, more playful side of the project, while ANTI explores a moodier, soulful R&B sensibility. Together, the two sides embrace the inherent dichotomy in Jack & Jack's music and personalities.

'We're the most authentic versions of ourselves that we've ever been,' says Johnson. 'It feels like the early days of our music creation; very hands-on, very DIY.'

The album's two sides grew out of three intensive writing and recording camps held in secluded Southern California settings, where the duo worked alongside a small circle of trusted collaborators. The resulting 24 songs reflect the creative freedom of their return to independence, moving fluidly between infectious pop-rap, introspective R&B, nostalgia, relationships, friendship, and the complicated process of growing up.

That sense of rediscovery is at the heart of the project. Friends since kindergarten in Omaha, Nebraska, Jack & Jack first built a massive online following through Vine comedy sketches and singing covers before turning their attention to music. Their 2015 Calibraska EP reached No. 1 on the U.S. iTunes albums chart while they were still independent artists. They went on to release their debut album A Good Friend Is Nice through Island Records, tour North America and Europe, earn a Gold certification for 'No One Compares To You,' and appear on Jonas Blue's global hit 'Rise.'

After being forced to step away from recording together and pursuing solo projects, the pair reunited as independent artists in 2022, drawn back to the creative connection and friendship that had fueled them from the beginning.

'In 2014, we weren't really trying to have success or reach a certain goal,' explains Jack Gilinsky. 'We were just doing it because we really enjoyed it and fell in love with that connection with our supporters. We wanted to get back in touch with that.'

That connection runs throughout SYN/ANTI. While the duo has always maintained an unusually close relationship with its fans, the new music represents their most personal work to date. On SYN, songs such as 'Role Model' and 'Bulletproof' explore adulthood, responsibility, family, and vulnerability through a lighter, more reflective lens, offering a striking counterpoint to the heavier, darker energy of ANTI.

The title itself reflects that duality: 'syn' is the Greek prefix meaning 'together,' while 'anti' means 'against.' Rather than choosing between the two, Jack & Jack embrace both as essential parts of who they are.

The project will culminate in SYMBIOSIS, a physical-only release combining both sides of the album on October 19. The release continues Jack & Jack's long-standing commitment to making the album experience feel like something fans can actively participate in. Through their Symbiosis Vault app, fans have already been collecting limited-edition photo trading cards tied to the album campaign, including studio shots, selfies from the duo and ultra-rare, autographed Polaroids.

Ultimately, SYN/ANTI is a celebration of the chemistry that has carried Jack & Jack from childhood friendship to global success, and back to creating music simply because they love doing it together.

'We're better friends than ever, and in the best place we've ever been,' says Johnson. 'I think people have admiration for that loyalty and for never giving up on your dream.'

Jack & Jack will support SYN/ANTI with a European tour beginning in November 2026, followed by U.S. dates in spring 2027.

Photo Credit: Manuel Lagoteta



Photo Credit: Manuel Lagoteta

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