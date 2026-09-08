Jack & Jack Release Vulnerable New Single "BULLETPROOF"

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Jack & Jack recently announced the October 16 release of the ambitious, two-sided album SYN/ANTI, presenting two distinct sides of the pop duo's sound. 'Bulletproof' is the most recent glimpse of SYN, the sunnier, more playful side of the project, while ANTI explores a moodier, soulful R&B sensibility. Together, the two sides embrace the inherent dichotomy in Jack & Jack's music and personalities.

'Bulletproof' is the most exposed, vulnerable track Jack & Jack have ever released, musically and lyrically, stripped back to just piano, vocals, and live strings, without beats. 'It's written for a future version of my daughter,' offered Jack Gilinsky. 'Even though she thinks I'm bulletproof now, one day she might not see it that way. She'll be mad that I don't let her go to that party or I don't let her get in the car with a friend!'

The album's two sides grew out of three intensive writing and recording camps held in secluded Southern California settings, where the duo of Jack Johnson and Jack G. worked alongside a small circle of trusted collaborators. The resulting 24 songs reflect the creative freedom of their return to independence, moving fluidly between infectious pop-rap, introspective R&B, nostalgia, relationships, friendship, and the complicated process of growing up.

That connection runs throughout SYN/ANTI. While the duo has always maintained an unusually close relationship with its fans, the new music represents their most personal work to date. On SYN, songs such as 'Role Model' and the recent 'Bulletproof' explore adulthood, responsibility, family, and vulnerability through a lighter, more reflective lens, offering a striking counterpoint to the heavier, darker energy of ANTI.

The title itself reflects that duality: 'syn' is the Greek prefix meaning 'together,' while 'anti' means 'against.' Rather than choosing between the two, Jack & Jack embrace both as essential parts of who they are.

The project will culminate in SYMBIOSIS, a physical-only release combining both sides of the album on October 19. The release continues Jack & Jack's long-standing commitment to making the album experience feel like something fans can actively participate in. Through their Symbiosis Vault app, fans have already been collecting limited-edition photo trading cards tied to the album campaign, including studio shots, selfies from the duo and ultra-rare, autographed Polaroids.

Jack & Jack will support SYN/ANTI with a European tour beginning in November 2026, followed by U.S. dates in spring 2027.

The single 'One Good Reason' is set for release on September 18.

Photo Credit: Manuel Lagoteta



Photo Credit: Manuel Lagoteta

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