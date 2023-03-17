Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
JVKE Releases New Single 'this is what losing someone feels like'

The track was released alongside a visualizer.

Mar. 17, 2023  

ulti-talented singer, songwriter, and producer JVKE releases his new single "this is what losing someone feels like" via AWAL. The release comes on the heels of his massive hit single "golden hour" reaching #10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and top 10 at Top 40 radio. "golden hour" has now amassed over 635 million streams to date.

"this is what losing someone feels like" is raw and vulnerable in both JVKE's detailed lyrics and heart wrenching vocal delivery, vividly capturing the emotions that come with experiencing loss. The track lets listeners know that they are not alone and serves as a poignant reminder to treasure memories and time spent with loved ones.

JVKE is partnering with 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

On the track, JVKE shares "loss is universal. I intentionally didn't specify the relationship that I wrote this song about. it's meant to be open ended and interpreted by the listener. we've all lost someone somehow, and it's time we start processing that loss together."

Last night, JVKE performed at his first ever SXSW for NME and Bose's C23 showcase. In tandem with this performance, JVKE released the orchestral version of "golden hour." Fans can see JVKE live again this summer on his debut headlining tour "what tour feels like" stopping in major cities including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin, Washington D.C., and more. The full list of dates can be found below and for more information, please visit here.

JVKE released his debut album this is what __ feels like (Vol. 1-4) last September, which has amassed over 1.2 billion streams to date. The album features current single "this is what heartbreak feels like," which has amassed over 110 million streams worldwide and is quickly rising at Top 40 radio.

His RIAA Platinum-certified hit "golden hour" also appears on the album and has been added to Spotify's Today's Top Hits, reached #1 on Spotify's US Viral 50 chart and Global Viral chart simultaneously, and landed on a number of additional playlists. JVKE delivered powerful performances of the track on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, in Times Square on New Year's Eve, and most recently on GMA3: What You Need to Know.

Cumulatively, JVKE has amassed over 1.65 billion streams, 35+ billion views of his music across YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, and built an audience of 15 million-plus followers on his social media pages. In 2022, he was named MTV's Push artist for October and American Airlines' artist of the month for December.

His RIAA Gold-certified viral 2021 release "this is what falling in love feels like" has accumulated over 270 million streams and 45 million views, reaching #33 at Top 40 radio. His breakout hit "Upside Down" took the internet by storm in 2020 and has generated over 400 million streams to date which was followed up by a Charlie Puth remix that received a nomination for a Trending: VMA Award.

Since his meteoric rise, JVKE has been able to stand out amongst his peers and cut through the virility to establish himself as a genre bending artist and producer on the rise. In addition to his own artist project, JVKE has carved a lane for himself in the production world including his work with global DJ superstars Galantis, Martin Garrix, and on Eric Bellinger's GRAMMY® nominated album "New Light."

Listen to the new single here:

"what tour feels like" DATES

Thursday, August 3, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

Friday, August 4, 2023 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox SoDo

Saturday, August 5, 2023 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Monday, August 7, 2023 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

Friday, August 11, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at the Complex

Saturday, August 12, 2023 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

Monday, August 14, 2023 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 - Austin, TX - Emo's Austin

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

Friday, August 18, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

Saturday, August 19, 2023 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

Sunday, August 20, 2023 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live at the Backyard

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

Friday, August 25, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

Saturday, August 26, 2023 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

Sunday, August 27, 2023 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre

Monday, August 28, 2023 - Toronto, ON - History

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

Thursday, August 31, 2023 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

Friday, September 1, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA - Theatre of the Living Arts

Saturday, September 2, 2023 - Boston, MA - House of Blues




