JUICE WRLD Memorabilia Featured in Julien's Street Culture Auction
The RIAA Platinum award for All Girls Are The Same carries an estimate of $300 to $500.
Julien's Auctions is including Juice WRLD memorabilia in its Street Culture auction, featuring items tied to the late rapper alongside a broader lineup of pop culture collectibles.
Among the lots is an RIAA Platinum award for 'All Girls Are The Same,' carrying an estimate of $300 to $500.
Also featured is a stage-worn 'Jimmy Fallon Show' OAMC overalls piece connected to Juice WRLD, estimated at $400 to $600.
The sale additionally includes items from other collecting categories, among them a Shepard Fairey signed original artwork titled 'Obey – Subvert,' estimated at $20,000 to $30,000, and an Evel Knievel signed 'Thunder Road House' photo, estimated at $200 to $300.