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This press release is a promotional marketing email with tracking links and no substantive newsmaker quotes or usable factual copy — it consists only of item names and price estimates in a promotional catalog format without narrative content beyond what's already covered in prior grounding. Given the strict grounding requirements and the lack of quotes, dates, or context, I can extract only the verified facts present.

Julien's Auctions is including Juice WRLD memorabilia in its Street Culture auction, featuring items tied to the late rapper alongside a broader lineup of pop culture collectibles.

Among the lots is an RIAA Platinum award for 'All Girls Are The Same,' carrying an estimate of $300 to $500.

Also featured is a stage-worn 'Jimmy Fallon Show' OAMC overalls piece connected to Juice WRLD, estimated at $400 to $600.

The sale additionally includes items from other collecting categories, among them a Shepard Fairey signed original artwork titled 'Obey – Subvert,' estimated at $20,000 to $30,000, and an Evel Knievel signed 'Thunder Road House' photo, estimated at $200 to $300.

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