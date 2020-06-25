

J.R. Heckman releases his latest single, "Reimagine" this Friday, June 26, 2020 on all streaming platforms!



"Reimagine" is an upbeat, inspirational anthem, he produced to inspire people to come together and "be the change they want to see in the world".

J.R. Heckman is a classically trained vocalist whose voice is truly magical. Born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, J.R. attends the prestigious, Tisch School of The Arts at New York University, where he is singing, acting, and writing music.

J. R. has shared the MInskoff Stage on Broadway with Kristen Chenoweth, the cast of the Lion King, Tommy Tune, Harry Connick, Jr., and Billy Joel. He was chosen to be a National Jimmy Award Finalist, in addition to being a three time Playhouse Square Dazzle Award Recipient for Best Actor. J.R. produced a virtual benefit concert, "Songs of Hope" for Josh Groban's Find Your Light Foundation to give back and provide funding for music and arts education for the underserved. Additionally, J.R. received the Jean L. Petit Memorial Music Scholarship performing at Severance Hall and has been recognized by the Cleveland Critics Circle as a "Rising Star".

His artistic inspirations are Josh Groban, Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublé and David Foster. "What I love about these artists is that their music really allows the audience to feel an emotional connection to their pieces J.R. is passionate about inspiring others and creating a better tomorrow through his music.

He is currently producing two originals, scheduled to be out in the Fall, 2020.

