JACK & JACK to launch U.S. tour in 2027 behind SYN/ANTI album
The pop-rap duo will tour behind their two-sided album exploring distinct sonic directions.
Jack & Jack returned with the release of SYN/ANTI last week, an ambitious two-sided album presenting two distinct sides of the pop-rap duo's sound. The duo, Jack Johnson and Jack Gilinsky, announced a 2027 U.S. tour in support of the release.
Artist PreSale begins Thursday, October 22nd @ 10:00 AM EST until Friday, October 23rd @ 10:00 AM local time; and the Public Onsale is this Friday, October 23rd @ 10:00 AM local time. Tickets and more information are available at jackandjackofficial.com/tour.
SYN is the sunnier, more playful side of the project, while ANTI explores a moodier, soulful R&B sensibility. Together, the two sides embrace the inherent dichotomy in Jack & Jack's music and personalities.
'We're the most authentic versions of ourselves that we've ever been,' says Johnson. 'It feels like the early days of our music creation; very hands-on, very DIY.'
The album's two sides grew out of three intensive writing and recording camps held in secluded Southern California settings, where the duo worked alongside a small circle of trusted collaborators. The resulting 24 songs reflect the creative freedom of their return to independence, moving fluidly between infectious pop-rap, introspective R&B, nostalgia, relationships, friendship, and the complicated process of growing up.
SYMBIOSIS is the physical-only version combining both sides of the album. The release continues Jack & Jack's long-standing commitment to making the album experience feel like something fans can actively participate in. Through their Symbiosis Vault app, fans have already been collecting limited-edition photo trading cards tied to the album campaign, including studio shots, selfies from the duo, and ultra-rare, autographed Polaroids. SYMBIOSIS will also be available at all shows.
Ultimately, SYN/ANTI is a celebration of the chemistry that has carried Jack & Jack from childhood friendship to global success, and back to creating music simply because they love doing it together.
'We're better friends than ever, and in the best place we've ever been,' says Johnson. 'I think people have admiration for that loyalty and for never giving up on your dream.'
Jack & Jack Tour U.S. Dates
Mar 02 - San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room @ House of Blues
Mar 03 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow's
Mar 05 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge
Mar 07 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)
Mar 08 - Austin, TX - Antone's
Mar 10 - Tampa, FL - New World Music Hall
Mar 11 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey
Mar 13 - Nashville, TN - Row One Stage @ Cannery Hall
Mar 14 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Purgatory)
Mar 15 - Charlotte, NC - Underground
Mar 17 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry
Mar 18- New York, NY - Sony Hall
Mar 19 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
Mar 21 - Columbus, OH - Skully's
Mar 22 - Cleveland, OH - Cambridge Room @ House of Blues
Mar 25 - Indianapolis, IN - Turntable
Mar 26 - Ferndale, MI - Loving Touch
Mar 27 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
Mar 30 - Milwaukee, WI - The Argo
Mar 31 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry
Apr 01 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room
Apr 03 - St. Louis, MO - Old Rock House
Apr 04 - Lawerence, KS - Bottleneck
Apr 06 - Denver, CO - Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Apr 08 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
Apr 10 - Seattle, WA - Bottlerocket Social Hall
Apr 11 - Portland, OR - Holocene
Apr 13 - San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Nord
Apr 15 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom
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