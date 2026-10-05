Jack & Jack to Release Two-Sided LP SYN/ANTI

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Jack & Jack will release their ambitious two-sided album SYN/ANTI on October 16. The project elevates both Jack & Jack's signature sunny pop-rap (SYN) and their moody, soulful R&B (ANTI), achieving strong resonance among both new fans and their unusually devoted and connected core following.

Jack & Jack recently released the latest single 'All On You', a simple reminder to someone you love that they don't have to carry everything alone.

Back in the early 2010s, there was a brief, strange moment when the internet was still small enough that becoming famous online felt within reach. You could post something from your bedroom, watch it catch fire, and suddenly find yourself with an audience of millions.

Jack Johnson and Jack Gilinsky came of age in that window. Best friends since kindergarten in Omaha, they started posting six-second comedy videos to Vine in 2013, mostly out of boredom. Within months, they were part of a new generation of internet stars whose audiences were growing faster than the traditional music industry knew how to process.

MAGCON gave that phenomenon a physical home: convention centers filled with screaming teenagers, autograph lines, and iPhones held overhead. It looked a little like boy-band mania, except there was no record label, Disney Channel, or traditional machinery behind it.

More than a decade later, almost all of that world has disappeared. Now nearing 30, Jack & Jack are returning with SYN/ANTI—20 years after they first started posting videos together on YouTube. The internet they grew up on is almost unrecognizable, but the two best friends from Omaha are still here, still making music together.

SYN/ANTI evolved out of three multi-week writing and recording camps helmed by the now L.A-based duo in scenic Southern California locations. They gathered a small, trusted cohort of co-writers and producers for intensive writing and recording in secluded Airbnbs – sessions so productive that they largely shaped the 24 songs that comprise the double SYN/ANTI album ('syn' being the Greek prefix meaning 'together,' and 'anti' meaning 'against').

As expert, imaginative content creators since their pre-teens, Jack & Jack have been building anticipation around SYN/ANTI with photo trading cards, providing early access to each single through their Symbiosis Vault app (essentially the digital world built around the SYN/ANTI album cycle). Comprising three levels of rarity, these include randomly allocated professional studio shots, selfies taken by the Jacks, and 1-of-1, autographed Polaroids, shot during each single's visual production, creating a unique, frozen-in-time keepsake of its visual world, with each card's embedded NFC chip unleashing further digital content.

A physical-only release of the combined SYMBIOSIS is set for October 19.

Jack & Jack will support SYN/ANTI with a European tour beginning in November 2026, followed by U.S. dates in spring 2027.

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