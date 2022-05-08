J. Brown Unveils 'My Queen' in Advance of Debut Album

"MY QUEEN", is the latest song to be released from the upcoming debut album, "CHAPTER & VERSE", from J. BROWN. The album will be globally released on May 20th, via the Mocha Music/SRG-ILS Group label imprint. "Chapter & Verse" is available for pre-orders now, here.

"My Queen, is about celebrating the woman in a man's life and reminding her that she is his everything to him. She holds him down through the good and bad and he wants her to know. Behind every great man, there is a great queen that makes that man feel special and we wanted to capture on this song," mentions J. Brown. "My Queen" was written by Carvin Haggins, Thomas "TC" Clay, Johnnie (Smurf) Smith, Darrell Robinson, Rayfield Holloman, Aaron Draper and Dewayne Moore and produced by Carvin Haggins and Johnnie (Smurf) Smith.

Another banger from J. BROWN's forthcoming album is the Billboard Magazine chart-topping single, "DON'T RUSH" by J. BROWN featuring TANK as its the #20 R&B Song in the country this week, according to Billboard.com. This marks J. BROWN's 5th Top 20 Billboard R&B song in the last 3 years. "DON'T RUSH", was written by TANK and Travis Bruce and produced by Brian Vincent Bates. "When Tank called me and said he had a record that would be perfect for us to do, there was no doubt in my mind that I had to do it. This was the chance I had been waiting for to work with my idol," he shares. "Tank is my absolute favorite artist and this was a dream come true to be in the studio with him again. Don't Rush spoke to both of us as its a sexy sensual song that we thought women around the world would love to hear from us,"

Back in April, J. BROWN teased music lovers with the release of the visuals for "Simpin'" to rave reviews. "SIMPIN'" was written by written and produced by Jake Krumm and Jared Krumm. "I fell in love with this track the moment I heard it," mentions J. Brown. "The thought of telling your lady or man that you miss them in a somewhat slang kind of word, would make them chuckle and make them miss you too and it reminds you that missing someone is the same in any language," he adds. The music video was directed by Haitianev.

ABOUT J. BROWN

Detroit native, J. Brown, has cultivated a unique sound that continues to shock the world! Brown began his musical career at the age of eight years old with the help of his mother. She encouraged him to join the church choir and after years of singing, Brown's passion grew. His outstanding vocal talents stood out from the rest to where he was offered to regularly perform at the Pistons and Lions games in his home city. Brown's voice opened doors that he could never have fathomed. When he graduated from high school he was granted a full academic scholarship to Grambling State University. This is where his passion for music became his profession!

Brown was exposed to a variation of music such as Bell Biv Devoe, Jon. B, Mint Condition, Brian McKnight, Usher, Jay-Z, Jimi Hendrix, Nas and Sting which helped him during his creative process. After college, Brown signed with Universal Republic Records, and released 'Imma Love You Right' and 'Sex On My Money ft. Gucci Mane. This led to Brown creating his own top ten UAC Billboard hits "Give It 2 U", "Sunrise Sunset", "Moon" and "Vibe". The evolution of J. Brown continues.

As of January 2022, J. Brown joined the Sono Recording Group (SRG/ILS) (UMG). This year, Brown is bringing a new sound to SRG/ILS and is not holding back. "I want to bring back music that will ultimately make people fall back in love. I want to take fans to a musical realm where love is light and fun. I want people to say, 'This guy has music that is not only good, but timeless!" - J. Brown

Brown's upcoming single "Simpin'" embodies that timeless essence. "Everyone has been there... "Simpin'" for someone. This song is colorless, ageless and most importantly relatable!" Brown's debut album, "Chapter & Verse" is to be released on May 20h, 2022. Brown's feel good music will take the world by storm. "Let's get back to the real love and the music that really matters and means something."- J.Brown