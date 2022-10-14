Ivy Lab finally Unveil 'Infinite Falling Ground' LP

After months of anticipation, revered experimental duo Ivy Lab have unveiled their intricate masterwork: Infinite Falling Ground. Led by standout singles "Dogma" and "Balaclava" which were praised by the likes of FLOOD Magazine for their "moody, meticulously layered electronica," it's a 14-track reimagining of Ivy Lab's possibilities as they shift from in-your-face bass to something much more introspective.

That notion can be sensed on tracks like "Celeste" and "Everythingmustchange" which feel like hazy daydreams, cuts like "Q Nix" which conjure up images of isolated nightmares, and songs like "Late Night Fit" that are forward-thinking manifestations subtly wrapped in dusty hip-hop inflections. Across its runtime, the project finds Ivy Lab journeying through eclectic concepts and sounds, making for their most entrancing work to date.

In support of their forthcoming full-length record, Ivy Lab also recently announced the Infinite Falling Ground tour. It's an expansive audiovisual experience that will premiere on October 20th at Fold in London before heading stateside for another premiere on November 26th at The Regent in Los Angeles.

Extending well into 2023, the run of dates will wind across North America with support from OAKK, Lake Hills, Nikki Nair, and Sicaria Sound. The tour promises to be a high-concept affair for a high-concept project as Ivy Lab take their genre-bending sound to the road.

Behind the concept of Infinite Falling Ground, Ivy Lab explains, "Infinite Falling Ground is an ode to arguments... It's the residual regret from moments of passive aggression, an exploration of non-apologies, and a confrontation with the unfairness we're failing to achieve catharsis after.

We're not known to bear our hearts on our sleeve, certainly not in our online footprint, and not often through our music. Much of our previous work is born of a whimsical combination of abstract studio-luck & DJ booth fixation. And whilst most if not all of these tracks began life under that same 'caught-a-vibe' form of design, they were completed with much heavier expectations. It might be our first body of work that escapes the gravity of our own imposter syndromes.

In January 2022 under the cloud of both of our own distinct crises, we both revealed some deeply held secrets to one another about our habits. By March this LP was written..."

Firmly established as heavy-hitters in the global electronic scene, Ivy Lab (Gove Kidao and J Fogel) bonded over a shared love for left-field bass and hip-hop, arriving at a singular sound that began to gestate in the late '00s. Over the years, they've released a swath of acclaimed albums and EPs, officially remixed Flying Lotus and toured with Flume, and performed at the likes of Coachella and Red Rocks.

They're also the masterminds behind Twenty Twenty London, a multidisciplinary label and event series that has brought together contemporary dancers, visuals artists, and musicians to the tune of praise from Mixmag and Timeout London. With creatives ranging from Amon Tobin to Ryan Hemsworth and Sega Bodega gravitated into the TW/TW orbit, Ivy Lab have proven themselves to be curators and tastemakers as much as they are creators of an enthralling sonic universe.

Listen to the new single here: