Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ivy Lab Unveil 'Dogma' From 'Infinite Falling Ground'

Ivy Lab Unveil 'Dogma' From 'Infinite Falling Ground'

The new album will be released on October 14.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 28, 2022  

As they continue to work toward their highly anticipated album Infinite Falling Ground, revered experimental duo Ivy Lab are back with a brand new single called "Dogma."

Featuring an atmospheric, ethereal soundscape, it comes alongside dreamy black-and-white visuals that make the release a full sensory experience. The track comes on the heels of "Balaclava" which set the stage for Infinite Falling Ground's audiovisual aesthetic with brooding, intensely surreal touches.

In support of their forthcoming full-length record, Ivy Lab also recently announced the Infinite Falling Ground tour. It's an expansive audiovisual experience that will premiere on October 20th at Fold in London before heading stateside for another premiere on November 26th at The Regent in Los Angeles.

Extending well into 2023, the run of dates will wind across North America with support from OAKK, Lake Hills, Nikki Nair, and Sicaria Sound. The tour promises to be a high-concept affair for a high-concept project as Ivy Lab take their genre-bending sound to the road.

Behind "Dogma," Ivy Lab explains, "This is 'Dogma,' it was one of the earliest tracks we wrote for the IFG project. It's an unusual piece of work for us and doesn't really sound or feel like an Ivy Lab track in its palette. It's kinda tender, almost saccharine.... but still, much like everything from this project; inescapably dripped in melancholy."

Behind the concept of their next record, Ivy Lab explains, "Infinite Falling Ground is an ode to arguments... It's the residual regret from moments of passive aggression, an exploration of non-apologies, and a confrontation with the unfairness we're failing to achieve catharsis after.

We're not known to bear our hearts on our sleeve, certainly not in our online footprint, and not often through our music. Much of our previous work is born of a whimsical combination of abstract studio-luck & DJ booth fixation. And whilst most if not all of these tracks began life under that same 'caught-a-vibe' form of design, they were completed with much heavier expectations. It might be our first body of work that escapes the gravity of our own imposter syndromes.

In January 2022 under the cloud of both of our own distinct crises, we both revealed some deeply held secrets to one another about our habits. By March this LP was written..."

Firmly established as heavy-hitters in the global electronic scene, Ivy Lab (Gove Kidao and J Fogel) bonded over a shared love for left-field bass and hip-hop, arriving at a singular sound that began to gestate in the late '00s.

Over the years, they've released a swath of acclaimed albums and EPs, officially remixed Flying Lotus and toured with Flume, and performed at the likes of Coachella and Red Rocks. They're also the masterminds behind Twenty Twenty London, a multidisciplinary label and event series that has brought together contemporary dancers, visuals artists, and musicians to the tune of praise from Mixmag and Timeout London.

With creatives ranging from Amon Tobin to Ryan Hemsworth and Sega Bodega gravitated into the TW/TW orbit, Ivy Lab have proven themselves to be curators and tastemakers as much as they are creators of an enthralling sonic universe.

Watch the new music video here:

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares HELLO JACK! Season Two TrailerVIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares HELLO JACK! Season Two Trailer
September 28, 2022

A new season of kindness creates more incredible change. “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” is co-created and executive produced by Jack McBrayer (“30 Rock,” “Phineas and Ferb,” “Wreck-It Ralph” franchise) and Angela C. Santomero (“Blue’s Clues,” “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood”). Watch the new video trailer now!
Dan Wilson (Semisonic) Release New Six-Song EP 'Dancing On The Moon'Dan Wilson (Semisonic) Release New Six-Song EP 'Dancing On The Moon'
September 28, 2022

The GRAMMY-winning songwriter Dan Wilson released his new EP Dancing On The Moon. The six song EP is his first collection of solo material since his 2017 album Re-Covered and follows his band Semisonic’s first release of new music in nearly 20 years You’re Not Alone that was released in 2020.
Caitlin Rose Shares New Single 'Nobody's Sweetheart'Caitlin Rose Shares New Single 'Nobody's Sweetheart'
September 28, 2022

Along with the accompanying official video directed by Austin Leih, the new song is the latest peek at her forthcoming album CAZIMI, her first new release in nearly a decade. Co-written with Daniel Tashian (Kacey Musgraves, Tenille Townes, Lee Ann Womack), “Nobody’s Sweetheart” finds Rose conflating self-acceptance with rejection of popularity.
Givēon & Drake Pen New Single 'Time' for AMSTERDAM Movie SoundtrackGivēon & Drake Pen New Single 'Time' for AMSTERDAM Movie Soundtrack
September 28, 2022

The track is written by Drake, GIVĒON and Daniel Pemberton. Pemberton also produced the record with Jahaan Sweet. Directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker David O. Russell, and starring Academy Award winner Christian Bale, John David Washington, Margot Robbie, Chris Rock, Taylor Swift, Zoe Saldana, Rami Malek and more.
Photos: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker & the HOCUS POCUS 2 Cast Hit the Red CarpetPhotos: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker & the HOCUS POCUS 2 Cast Hit the Red Carpet
September 28, 2022

Check out photos of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Sam Richardson, Doug Jones, Tony Hale, Froy Gutierrez, Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, Lilia Buckingham, Taylor Henderson, Nina Kitchen, Juju Brenner, Kahmora Hall, and Ginger Minj at the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere and guests Kristin Chenoweth, Sunny Hostin, and Ralph Macchio.