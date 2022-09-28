Ivy Lab Unveil 'Dogma' From 'Infinite Falling Ground'

As they continue to work toward their highly anticipated album Infinite Falling Ground, revered experimental duo Ivy Lab are back with a brand new single called "Dogma."

Featuring an atmospheric, ethereal soundscape, it comes alongside dreamy black-and-white visuals that make the release a full sensory experience. The track comes on the heels of "Balaclava" which set the stage for Infinite Falling Ground's audiovisual aesthetic with brooding, intensely surreal touches.

In support of their forthcoming full-length record, Ivy Lab also recently announced the Infinite Falling Ground tour. It's an expansive audiovisual experience that will premiere on October 20th at Fold in London before heading stateside for another premiere on November 26th at The Regent in Los Angeles.

Extending well into 2023, the run of dates will wind across North America with support from OAKK, Lake Hills, Nikki Nair, and Sicaria Sound. The tour promises to be a high-concept affair for a high-concept project as Ivy Lab take their genre-bending sound to the road.

Behind "Dogma," Ivy Lab explains, "This is 'Dogma,' it was one of the earliest tracks we wrote for the IFG project. It's an unusual piece of work for us and doesn't really sound or feel like an Ivy Lab track in its palette. It's kinda tender, almost saccharine.... but still, much like everything from this project; inescapably dripped in melancholy."

Behind the concept of their next record, Ivy Lab explains, "Infinite Falling Ground is an ode to arguments... It's the residual regret from moments of passive aggression, an exploration of non-apologies, and a confrontation with the unfairness we're failing to achieve catharsis after.

We're not known to bear our hearts on our sleeve, certainly not in our online footprint, and not often through our music. Much of our previous work is born of a whimsical combination of abstract studio-luck & DJ booth fixation. And whilst most if not all of these tracks began life under that same 'caught-a-vibe' form of design, they were completed with much heavier expectations. It might be our first body of work that escapes the gravity of our own imposter syndromes.

In January 2022 under the cloud of both of our own distinct crises, we both revealed some deeply held secrets to one another about our habits. By March this LP was written..."

Firmly established as heavy-hitters in the global electronic scene, Ivy Lab (Gove Kidao and J Fogel) bonded over a shared love for left-field bass and hip-hop, arriving at a singular sound that began to gestate in the late '00s.

Over the years, they've released a swath of acclaimed albums and EPs, officially remixed Flying Lotus and toured with Flume, and performed at the likes of Coachella and Red Rocks. They're also the masterminds behind Twenty Twenty London, a multidisciplinary label and event series that has brought together contemporary dancers, visuals artists, and musicians to the tune of praise from Mixmag and Timeout London.

With creatives ranging from Amon Tobin to Ryan Hemsworth and Sega Bodega gravitated into the TW/TW orbit, Ivy Lab have proven themselves to be curators and tastemakers as much as they are creators of an enthralling sonic universe.

Watch the new music video here: