Irish Singer/Songwriter Yelpy to Release New Single/Music Video 'Gravity'

Irish Singer/Songwriter Yelpy will release his ambitious music video and single Gravity this Saturday, July 1st., 2023, in Los Angeles, CA. Directed by award winning director Jonathan Martin, featuring set/costume design by renowned designer Clark Schaffer (Iron Man, Batman, Star Trek) & Troy Larson (V/H/S/99, Deadstream) and with sound design by the legendary Patrick Hogan (Daredevil, The Punisher, Reservation Dogs, Cobra Kai, The Umbrella Academy) Gravity was shot in Salt Lake City, Utah with special effects work provided by Manchester, UK based Tempered Pixel Studios.

Gravity, the single, was written by Yelpy, Jonathan Smith a.k.a. TheRealJonSmith (Universal Pictures, Hayley Kiyoko, Kevin Max [dcTalk], Luna Halo) and Elyssa James. It was produced, mixed and mastered by TheRealJonSmith at Native South Studios and preformed by Yelpy with additional vocals by special guest artist Allie McDonald.

Starring Yelpy and the beautiful & talented actress Ieva Georges (Criminal Minds, Active Shooter, Chavez Cage Of Glory) Gravity tells the story of a space trucker who floats through the empty surroundings of space, orbiting a distant planet, as his thoughts linger on a lost love, a woman inside the ship the two had crewed together. The expanse is peaceful, yet lonely when she's not around. By either ill luck, or fate, a gash rips through space and sucks Yelpy through. Tumbling him into a massive nebula of light and color. He is lost, and his love and crew mate must do all she can to rescue him while discovering her true feelings in the process.

"We worked hard on this one, it took a real team effort to get this video out the door, but I'm really proud with how it turned out" - said Yelpy.

A video of intergalactic proportions, where saturated nebulas and wormholes collide, Gravity will leave you in awe of the wonders of the universe. A place where love always finds a way. The music video is an exciting and fitting tribute to an already beautiful and powerful song.

For more visit www.yelpy.net