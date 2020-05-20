International Music Icons To Perform Global Stay Well Concert Promoting Illness Prevention

Music legends Chick Corea, Mark Isham, Greg Camp and chart-toppers from six continents come together-virtually-for the Stay Well Concert hosted by actress Erika Christensen (Parenthood) and presented by the Scientology Network. The music special will be broadcast on Thursday, May 21, at 8pm EDT/ PDT exclusively on Scientology Network (DIRECTV Channel 320) and streaming at scientology.tv, YouTube Live, Facebook Live and Periscope.

Last month, many of the same performers contributed to a song and accompanying music video called "Spread a Smile" that has been viewed by more than 10 million people to date:

The one-hour telecast features a lineup of influential artists representing a dozen nations and a range of musical genres. The musicians bringing fans inside their homes for intimate performances include:

Chick Corea (23-time Grammy Award winner)

Greg Camp (Smash Mouth founding member, guitarist and songwriter)

Rubén Blades (9-time Grammy Award winner)

Mark Isham (Grammy winner and Academy Award-nominated composer)

David Campbell (Arranger-conductor: Adele, Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, Radiohead, Rolling Stones, Muse)

Vinnie Colaiuta (Drums: Sting, Herbie Hancock, Frank Zappa)

David Pomeranz (Multi-Platinum singer-songwriter)

David Broza (Israeli Multi-Platinum singer-songwriter)

Kate Ceberano (Australian Multi-Platinum singer-songwriter and Aria Award winner)

Diego Verdaguer (Latin Grammy Award nominee and Gold Album artist)

Alberto Plaza (Latin American Multi-Platinum singer-songwriter)

France D'Amour (French Canadian Gold Album singer-songwriter)

Suthukazi Arosi (South African Music Award winner and National Culture and Heritage Honoree)

Carlitos Del Puerto (Bass: Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen, Alejandro Sanz)

Tom Brechtlein (Drums: Kenny Loggins, Natalie Cole, Frank Gambale)

Se-hwang Kim (Psy, SS501, 2PM)

Tebogo Louw (Idols South Africa)



Powered by a sense of global unity, the artists perform from their homes, participating in cross-continental and cross-genre collaborations. The performers hail from Australia, Israel, Spain, Chile, South Africa, the Caribbean, South Korea, Denmark, Italy, Germany, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, Venezuela and throughout the United States.

The Stay Well Concert promotes a message of togetherness and positivity, raising hope through music. The concert also raises awareness for basic prevention and wellness resources available to communities the world over at the How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center. The center provides materials, including PSAs, booklets and signage-all available in 20 languages and downloadable for free online at scientology.org/StayWell.

