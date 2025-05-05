Ingrid Andress, Tiera Kennedy, & More Join Concert For Love & Acceptance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Groundbreaking country star Ty Herndon has announced a new round of performers confirmed to take the stage for the tenth anniversary of the Concert for Love & Acceptance. The announcement includes Ingrid Andress, Billy Gilman, Tiera Kennedy, and Runaway June. They join previously announced performances by pop-country sensation Dasha, as well as David Archuleta, Brooke Eden, Lindsay Ell, and Sam Williams. The annual event takes place in partnership with GLAAD.

Additional performances and appearances will be announced ahead of the show, set to take place on Monday, June 2, 2025, at 7:30 PM at Category 10—formerly the Wildhorse Saloon.

“CMA Fest is such a sacred week for country music lovers, and we’re honored to be able to kick the week off for the fans with a night of music that brings us together and reminds us that we have a whole lot more in common than what divides us. This is a night about putting differences aside and coming together to say we’re all God’s children and our job is to love and accept one another,” said Herndon.

Founded in 2015, the Concert for Love & Acceptance has become a premier event during the week of CMA Fest, dedicated to fostering a more inclusive country music community. Proceeds from the event support Ty Herndon’s Foundation For Love and Acceptance, which focuses on supporting the LGBTQ community alongside support for mental health, addiction, and trauma recovery.

Over its now ten-year history, the Concert For Love & Acceptance stage has featured appearances and performances by Vince Gill, Tanya Tucker, Chris Daughtry, Mickey Guyton, Brett Young, Brothers Osborne, Terri Clark, Kristin Chenoweth, Lily Rose, Chely Wright, Jake Owen, Michael Ray, Cody Alan, Dennis Quaid, Lauren Alaina, Gavin DeGraw, Hunter Hayes, Billy Gilman, Lee Brice, Rita Wilson and many more. Tickets are on sale now, and fans are encouraged to secure their seats early for this highly anticipated celebration.

The Concert For Love & Acceptance is presented in partnership with Music City PrEP Clinic, Rooted Recovery Stories with Patrick Custer | A Podcast By Promises Behavioral Health, and Southern Pride Process, LLC, with additional support from Chris Watson Travel. For tickets and more information, visit here.

