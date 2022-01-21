Indii G Shares New Single 'Hampton'

Multi-talented, lo-fi hip-hop rapper, Indii G shares his new standout track, "Hampton." Beaming with instrumental elements, silvery vocals with layered cooing backup and an orchestral outro, "Hampton" stands out as a reach into the bedroom pop/indie pipeline. An indie pop flow coupled with earworm hooks, Indii G. is not to be missed on mending the history in his relationships.

"It's never too late to fix any mistakes you've made in the past. Keep trying and don't give up, it gets better," explains Indii. A tale of overreaction and growing from experience, heartache is an all too familiar feeling within "Hampton." "It's about rekindling a lost flame; looking back on my mistakes with this person, realizing how we've grown from it and how we've come back stronger."

Alongside the track, Indii shares the video directed by Dylan Stein. "This is probably my favorite video I've done so far! I think every visual element from the background dancer to the lottery ticket explosion perfectly captures the feel of the song," adds Indii. "Dylan did an excellent job executing the concept, and even tho it started to get pretty cold on that rooftop, I definitely had a blast on set filming it!"

A modest rapper on the rise, citing collabs with Powfu and Sadboyprolific Indii G. started making music as a diary, putting his feelings into fruit for hip-hop heads and DIY chillwave enthusiasts alike. With more than a million streams on Spotify, the Louisiana native is building momentum with his velvety echoed layers, infectious beats and gentle, harmonic vocals. Since his start in 2016, his diary has blossomed into an EP and over a dozen singles including "Secrets," "Story's End," "Drifting" and "Cherry Blossom."

Watch the new music video here: