Indie-Pop Duo Tiny Deaths Releases MAGIC - THE REMIXES EP

Los Angeles-based indie dream-pop duo tiny deaths release their new EP Magic - The Remixes on 4 October via Handwritten Records. The EP includes remixes by electronic-experimental artist Big Cats, New York-based Indie hip-hop producer and Doomtree's founding member Paper Tiger, Yabil, and tiny death's own Grant Cutler.

tiny deaths have already seen considerable media support, having featured in The Guardian, Billboard, The 405, Stereogum, Earmilk, Clash Magazine and PopMatters, among others. They have graced the airwaves with radio play on BBC Radio 1 with Huw Stephens, as well as US stations KEXP 90.3 FM, Radio K (KUOM), and The Current (KCMP), and have racked up 5 million Spotify streams. tiny deaths have shared the stage with acts like Glass Animals, Matthew Dear, Sleigh Bells, Mr Little Jeans, How to Dress Well and will play three dates alongside Pale Honey in October.

Grant Cutler and Claire de Lune are the sonic designers behind tiny deaths. Their contrasting styles (Cutler an aficionado of heavily experimental electronica and ambient music, de Lune an RnB fan) make for an engaging sonic palette. Claire has been writing her own songs since she was 5 years old, thereafter inspired to pursue a career in the arts by the success of a close family member in the industry. Grant has a background in mixed media and art installations and is the architect of the band's electronic elements.

Inspired by acts such as Phantogram, Beach House, Purity Ring, Stevie Nicks, and Portishead, Cutler's booming bass and de Lune's rich, soulful vocals unite to form a wholly alive and fresh take on a moody, dreamy sound bringing to mind 4AD projects such as Grimes and Cocteau Twins.

On Magic (The Remixes) tiny deaths pull in ideas and samples from different musical directions, creating a sonic mosaic of styles and influences. The result is a sound collage of strange, compelling excursions - curling and caressing through rich washes of drum beats, electronic textures and delicate, diaphanous vocals. Old songs transform into new ones, while familiar elements pop up like motifs - with every track receiving the high-quality rework it deserves.

Claire explains the origins of the EP: "This project has always lent itself to remixing and we've had a few unofficial remixes pop up over the years, so it only felt right to do an official remix EP. I reached out to some of my favorite producers I've encountered over the years to take a crack at the songs and was so happy at the results. Grant even remixed one of the songs himself! It's really cool to breathe new life into a project that's been out for almost a year, especially the one we're so proud of."

Tracklist

1. Always (Big Cats Remix)

2. Stop the Stars (Paper Tiger Remix)

3. Us (Yabil Remix)

4. Daughter (Grant Cutler Remix)

Tour Dates:

19 October - Simple Things Festival (Bristol)

20 October - SWN Festival, Cardiff (Wales)

25 October - The Waiting Room (London)

27 October - 806qm, Darmstadt (opening for Pale Honey)

28 October - Blue Shell, Köln (opening for Pale Honey)

30 October - Urban Spree, Berlin (opening for Pale Honey)









