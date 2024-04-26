Mary Middlefield Purges Her Pain On New EP 'Poetry (for the scorned and lonely)'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Swiss folk-pop artist Mary Middlefield is honored to release her brand new EP Poetry (for the scorned and lonely), available now across music platforms. The EP itself comes after singles “Sexless”, “Atlantis”, “Heart’s Desire” and “Young and Dumb”.

With her latest EP, Mary Middlefield moves forward with a clear mind and a blank canvas. This record is for those who are still trying to move on from past relationship troubles. A place for the lonely, scorned, and stuck. The screams, yearnings, and suffering of Mary Middlefield are invited to be shared.

With Poetry (for the scorned and lonely), Mary Middlefield explores the darker elements of love and lust after historically crafting music about unrequited love. This record discusses taboo subjects like abuse in relationships as well as the feeling of isolation that accompanies it.

The sadistic love ballad “Atlantis” explores the dilemma of being infatuated with a person who offers so little in return.

"Heart's Desire" showcases evocative lyrics and an enveloping, ethereal atmosphere enhanced by lush guitars. Detailing the horrors of statuatory rape, manipulation and grooming, "Heart's Desire" sees Middlefield delivering a casually brooding tune.

Bringing a delicate blend of indie alt-rock, post-punk and grunge to Mary Middlefield's sound, "Young and Dumb" relies on Middlefield's captivating voice and a lush instrumental backdrop to create a brooding slice of darker alternative pop.

MARY MIDDLEFIELD - Poetry (for the scorned and lonely) - TRACKLIST:

1.Sexless

2.Atlantis

3.Allodynia

4.Heart’s Desire

5. Love me, Love me not?

6. Young and Dumb

7. Last Letter (Acoustic Version)

8. Poetry

MARY MIDDLEFIELD BIO

In Lausanne, Switzerland, wildflower-trails blaze with ultraviolet color, mountains of myth surround a lake of sapphire. It’s a beauty so intense that it pacifies itself, turns still, and silent. Musician Mary Middlefield—who, for all her life, has called Lausanne home—splits the landscape apart, turning it into a wild scream. Her music is like a howl in the beautiful wilderness.

A former student of classical violin, 22 year-old Mary Middlefield now wields high drama, desire, and vulnerability as keys to making meaning in a complicated universe, where love and abuse coincide. Her roomy, stream-of-consciousness songs veer between a keening pop-punk fueled intensity and a lovely folk-inspired softness, inspired by the likes of Elliott Smith, Nick Drake, Jeff Buckley, as well as more recent artists like Claud, Jockstrap and The Japanese House.

Mary Middlefield's latest EP is a purging of emotion, one that’s allowing her to move forward with a clear mind and a clean palette. But for now, this is music for the people who are stuck, scorned and lonely. Middlefield invites you to suffer and yearn and scream alongside her.

Photo credit: Laurin Bleiker

Play Broadway Games