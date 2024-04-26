Fresco Trey Drops Triumphant New EP 'Restless Mind'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Breakout Memphis artist Fresco Trey has released his anticipated new EP, Restless Mind.

The 4-song project includes the previously released single “Times Like This” and the hard-hitting new anthem “Heartbreak Ain’t Easy,” which brilliantly showcases the 23-year-old’s versatility and poise when taking the next step to hip-hop and R&B prominence.

The EP includes “Paranoid,” a ferocious jam in which he unapologetically shares his truth. Also in the mix is “Times Like This,” and the soaring new track “So Tired,” which is destined to be a crowd-pleaser. But none capture Trey's versatility and talent quite like “Heartbreak Ain’t Easy.”

Restless Mind was first ushered in by the celebrated track “Times Like This.” That was preceded by “Got You” and the blistering “Pull Up,” featuring fellow Memphis upstart Brezay. Prior to those releases, Trey's evocative songwriting was on display on Heartbreak Diaries 2 EP, the 2022 sequel to his major-label debut Heartbreak Diaries. Featuring the runaway smash “Need You,” the EP has amassed more than 68 million global streams across platforms.

Through inventive production and visceral lyricism, Trey has become one of the most exciting new artists in hip-hop. To date, the rising hitmaker has earned over 204M global streams and garnered acclaim from Billboard, XXL, Lyrical Lemonade, HotNewHipHop, and HipHopDX. Now, with Restless Mind, Trey is ready to level up yet again.

ABOUT FRESCO TREY

Fresco Trey's focus has always been on forging genuine connections through his music rather than chasing fame. His latest EP, Restless Mind, showcases his emotional depth and musical versatility against a backdrop of lush production. Born and raised in Memphis, Trey's songs blend romance, introspection, and vulnerability into anthems for a generation grappling with their innermost thoughts. His 2023 Detour EP showcased emotional maturity as he pivoted to a more self-aware chapter of his career. Floating over moody production, the Memphis-raised singer, rapper, and songwriter consistently showcases dynamic energy displayed on his Heartbreak Diaries 2 EP, the May 2022 sequel to his major-label debut and first installment titled Heartbreak Diaries a showcase for his dynamic melodies. He has always demonstrated his talent for crafting aspirational lyrics and unforgettable melodies, garnering attention for his authentic storytelling. Now, as he looks forward to a hopeful future, Trey remains committed to creating honest music that resonates with his audience, aiming to make them feel seen and understood. For him, it's not about fame or accolades; it's about sharing his humanity through his art.

Photo credit: Brian Zif

