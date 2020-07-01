In Celebration Of July 4 Independence Day Caitriona O'Leary Presents Live From Dublin UNACCOMPANIED #9
On Saturday July 4, at 2:30 PM Dublin time (GMT+1:00, EST 9:30 AM), Heresy Records' recording artist Caitríona O'Leary (www.caitrionaoleary.com) will perform the 9th installment of Unaccompanied, her ongoing weekly mini-concert series (in costume) live-streamed from her room in Dublin on Facebook.
FACEBOOK LINK - https://www.facebook.com/caitriona.oleary.3/
YOUTUBE CHANNEL - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-O5nz3FMldmVrdGP1eAAhw?view_as=subscriber
Unaccompanied 9 Program:
The Cuckoo - traditional Southern U.S.
Black Cat Davy - traditional Southern U.S.
Cearc agus Coileach - traditional Irish