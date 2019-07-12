Imperial Teen's NOW WE ARE TIMELESS Is Out Today On Merge Record

Happy release day to Imperial Teen! The band is back in a big way with Now We Are Timeless, their first album in seven years! Now We Are Timeless is available now on CD, LP, and limited-edition "blue ice" Peak Vinyl in the Merge store, or wherever records are sold. On the new releaseBandcamp says, "The San Francisco power-pop stalwarts swear by smart song structures and immensely-gratifying hooks." Flood Magazine raved, "For the first time in nearly a decade, Imperial Teen are doing what they do best: impossibly catchy pop songs rooted in the mid-'00s indie scene. With Now We Are Timeless, the four-piece's sixth album since forming in 1995, the band picked up right where they left off with 2012's Feel the Sound."

To celebrate the new album, Imperial Teen have shared their new music video for "Don't Wanna Let You Go." The video which was directed by Jonathan Grassi premiered at Billboard Pride along with exclusive interview with the band (link)

Imperial Teen on the video:

The subject and star of the video is Tabboo! Tabboo! began his career as an artist in the 1980s in the East Village. A fixture on the underground scene, he became a subject of the photographer Nan Goldin, and a regular performing drag at the Pyramid club. He makes puppets, beautiful paintings, sings and dances. Known best for his hand drawn fonts, exhibited in the original Wigstock banner and Dee-Lite's "World Clique" album, an icon of rave culture.

Tabboo! is an artist outside of the norm, outside of the mainstream. He is beloved, influential and a kind of unsung hero of queer, fashion, and arts culture. It's important for us to highlight and not let go of what came before us. We want to celebrate our icons while also simply wrapping ourselves within the beauty of their expression. The video is about the perseverance of the artist and the celebration of being yourself. To us the band, our differences and self expression are where we find beauty and creativity, and we don't wanna ever let that go.

Imperial Teen have announced a handful of performances this year. The tour will kick off on July 16 with an in-store performance at Denver's Twist & Shout and will include shows in Los Angeles, San Francisco and a performance MRG30 in North Carolina. Do your eyes and ears justice by picking up tickets to the show nearest you, and order Now We Are Timeless today!

Imperial Teen On Tour:

July 16 - Denver, CO @ Twist & Shout (in-store performance)

July 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right

July 26 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle (MRG30) [SOLD OUT]

August 02 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

August 03 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

August 4 - Palm Springs, CA @ The Alibi





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You