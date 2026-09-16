Imperial Teen to Launch Fall Headline Tour Starting October 14

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Imperial Teen has released a new single, 'Hands All Up,' the latest track from their forthcoming album All Over You, out October 9 on Merge Records. One of the album's central concerns is the uneasy relationship between capitalism and the creation of art, a tension that comes into sharp focus on 'Hands All Up.' 'We want to make people dance and think and feel at the same time,' says Will Schwartz. The song captures the headspinning rush of music industry success and the disappointment that follows, while reflecting the push-and-pull at the heart of Imperial Teen's sound.

Imperial Teen will play a run of headline shows this fall in support of All Over You. The tour kicks off on October 14 in Los Angeles at Zebulon and includes shows in San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Boston, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, and more. Tickets for all shows are on sale now.

Formed in San Francisco more than three decades ago, Imperial Teen is Roddy Bottum (guitars, keyboards, vocals), Will Schwartz (vocals, guitars, keyboards), Jone Stebbins (bass, vocals), and Lynn Truell (drums, vocals). The band's enduring chemistry has only grown stronger with time, even as its members have spread across different cities.

The album's title track, initially built over the computer, gained its charming sneer in the studio, where Stebbins' buoyant, fuzzed-out bassline added bounce to its punchy, sloganeering lyrics. Truell's improvised percussion brings an unexpected texture to the track before she drives it home, screaming the final line of the chorus, 'We've got nothing to do,' like a rallying cry. Roddy Bottum explains, 'In 'All Over You' we used a glass jar and other items lying around the studio for percussion. We also use some vocal techniques like breaths for percussion. We got to use some cool Moogs and vintage keyboards for texture on songs.'

'In my head,' Truell says, 'I just went back to punk, to that feeling of prowling around looking for anything to do and being so mad about how boring everything is that you just have to yell.' The result is a song that turns boredom and cultural overload into something exhilarating, a signature Imperial Teen track built on attitude, unexpected textures, and pure pop instinct.

The band's collaborative process, periodic writing retreats followed by scattered recording sessions, makes their time together both rare and potent. As Stebbins explains, 'For the last few records, the process has been similar. We live great distances away from each other, so initially, we get together to collaborate, write, and create. When we have enough material, we reconvene to record. Both scenarios, creating and recording, take multiple trips, sometimes with big lapses of time in between due to our various schedules.'

Arriving roughly every five to six years, each Imperial Teen record reflects what Bottum calls 'an episodic piece of where we are now.' That immediacy fuels All Over You, a record built from fleeting but electric moments. 'Overdrive,' for example, came together in a single final take before Schwartz caught a ferry in Provincetown, its vocal captured in what Bottum recalls as a 'magical' last-minute session.

'It was a fun night and we were in good chemistry,' Bottum recalls. 'We had a really good thing, Will creating this incredible melody over something simple I threw down, and I woke up feverish because it'd been in my head all night.'

The album features the band's most expansive, textured palette to date, drawing from bubblegum pop and boy/girl harmonies, electro beats and grungy distortion, power-pop anthems, and kiss-off lyricism, elements once dismissed as fads but long since proven timeless.

More than three decades after forming in San Francisco, Imperial Teen remain as sharp and vital as ever. All Over You is less a return than a continuation, a bratty, sexy, and euphoric record that feels like a broadcast from the sonic world they've long inhabited.

Imperial Teen Tour Dates

10.14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon +

10.15 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill +

10.17 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza +

10.18 - Portland, OR @ Swan Dive +

11.03 - Boston, MA @ Warehouse XI

11.04 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right

11.05 - Philadelphia, PA @ Nikki Lopez

11.06 - Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

11.07 - Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

+ w/ Kids on a Crime Spree

Tracklist

1. Overdrive

2. Hands All Up

3. All Over You

4. A Single Chair

5. Get You Home

6. On the Island

7. Kiss It Goodbye

8. Probably So

9. Have a Shout

10. Bringing It Down

Photo Credit: Milan Zrnic



Photo Credit: Milan Zrnic

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