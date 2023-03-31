Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ill Communication Release 'Doomsday Brigade' LP

Safe Inside Records will handle the vinyl/digital and Heroes and Martyrs Records will handle the CD/tape versions.

Mar. 31, 2023  

"World War Ill is inspired by dirtbag people in positions of power or authority that use their status to take advantage of others" says singer Andy Franchere adding "These shady types might be in a band, a co-worker, a promoter, a scene celebrity or a key board warrior. These behaviors range from intimidation, to grooming, to worse. Any human who is guilty of these actions needs to be called out.

This song is a call to arms to those who participate in the hardcore punk scene. A call to unite and take a stand against these behaviors as well as coming to the aid of the victims who are feeling helpless. It's WORLD WAR ILL and war is still hell.

Join the Doomsday Brigade today. We had our long time friend Andrew Verity of Vendetta and Retaliate sing a line in legendary Nardcore Fashion. Eva Hall of Power Alone and No Plan who has been a friend since the Diehard Youth days stole the spotlight with a killer guest spot. Danny Phillips of the Warriors wrote and played the wicked lead in the intro."

Ill Communication started as a few friends from the Oxnard and Tehachapi Hardcore scenes who had talked about making music together for over 15 years. After playing and touring North America and Europe in bands such as The Warriors, Diehard Youth, No Motiv, Retaliate and Gravemaker, They named the band, wrote some music and started playing out. Soon after they recorded two EPs that where released online as well as a one sided 12" on Another City Records.

All their release have been and will be written, recorded, and engineered by a core group of friends. Musically pulling from classic hardcore bands such as Beyond, Turning Point and Inside Out, as well as well as mix of other music styles. Lyrically addressing a variety of topics covering the state of the world to chillin out with friends.

Ill Communication has been known to give a shout out to the old hip hop and punk groups that helped shaped the members of the band. With the aim to give back to a scene that has given them so much Ill Communication joined the Safe Inside Records family to start spreading their ill vibes worldwide.

In early 2022 they released a two song promo on Safe Inside Records called "Rhythm and Rhymes For the End Times". Like their name sake Ill Communication is about getting a little wild but staying progressive, paying respect to those who paved the way, but doing our part in the current punk hardcore movement, all while representing Tehachapi and Oxnard Hardcore. In 2023 Ill Communication will release their first LP "Doomsday Brigade".

"Doomsday Brigade" is the product of 20 years of friendship, multiple bands and tours, a global lockdown and a love for hardcore punk. Ill Communication is a collective of friends who met in Tehachapi and Oxnard. The group is now spread through out the United States and Europe now but still find a way to contribute to the band.

The writing process was a conscious effort to make make an album that we would love and that fans of every niche genre of hardcore could enjoy. While rooted in traditional hardcore punk it has plenty of melody, speed, grove and heaviness peppered in. It's influences ranging from Turning Point, Inside Out to 7 Seconds.

Lyrically it covers various topics such as how racists still suck, friendship, addiction to technology and political schemers. The record has 11 songs coming in at around 20 minutes, so it's straight to the point. Filled with sing alongs, catchy choruses and enough breakdowns to make for a great live show. For fans of One Step Closer, Comeback Kid and Terror.

"Doomsday Brigade" was written by Ill Communication. Engineered by Roger Camero, Produced by Vinnie Caruana and Donny Phillips. Guest and back up vocals by the Ill-Cult.

Listen to the new album here:



