Icelandic Singer-Songwriter Axel Flóvent Shares New Album 'Away From This Dream' 　​  ​ 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Icelandic alt-pop artist Axel Flóvent returns with his brand new album Away From This Dream out via Nettwerk. To celebrate the release he’s also released a brand new video for new single, “Don’t Wait For Summer.” Watch the video HERE.

When we embrace life’s constant forward motion, we absorb natural momentum and ultimately grow; in the same spirit, Axel Flóvent charts his progression in real-time via his artistry. The Icelandic singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer chronicles memories and moments through a combination of folk eloquence and alternative sonic expression punctuated by bursts of magnetic pop. On this, his highly anticipated sophomore effort Away From This Dream, he leans into life’s ebb and flow as he allows his signature sound to breathe and thrive.

Axel Flóvent: "I’ve always been a big fan of artists who evolve on each album. I don’t feel limited in terms of what I can do. It’s important for me to be able to explore a variety of sounds to show different sides of myself. I wanted to create an album I could perform with a band for a lot of people at a festival or you could listen to on headphones alone.”

Throughout 2023, Axel wrote and recorded what would become Away From This Dream, which was then recorded and mixed in London with British producers MyRiot (London Grammar, Aurora). He expanded his sonic palette with the procurement of a vintage Roland Juno-60 keyboard, and emphasised live percussion, piano, and electric guitar during the sessions.

‘I was obsessed with the Juno-60,’ he recalls. ‘For the first time, the whole demo process was fiddling with the sound on the synthesizer, coming up with melodies, and singing. I demoed 30 songs and chose the ten best. I was experimenting with more live elements, and I had a lot of fun recording. Before, I primarily had relied on the acoustic guitar. I genuinely experimented here.’

“Moonlight” opens with lighter-than-air guitar lines and glistening keys as it builds into a natural crescendo, setting the tone for the album and mapping out its journey. With the easy pace of the next track “Don’t Wait For Summer,” Axel’s voice effortlessly glides over the entrancing music, just as it does with “Have This Dance,” which explores the thrill of seeing the world anew while falling in love.

Taking a turn into somewhat more complex emotions is “Wash It Away,” as explained by Axel: ‘It’s the story of emotional connections to codependency. In the midst of dealing with emotions, difficulties, and dynamics in different relationships, you end up washing yourself away.’ It showcases a more delicate touch to the singer-songwriter’s skills, and is also on full display on the graceful daze of “This Feeling” with impressively layered harmonies throughout the chorus and a barely-there beat.

Axel admits that while driving to the studio to record the album, he would tune into an eighties pop radio station. It is fitting then, that the exhilarating “Chasing The Night” digs into the retro sounds of that era, the first few seconds gently stabbing away before breaking into a pulsing beat and echoed guitar lines weave in and out. “Honesty” follows a similar pattern as a drum machine fades in then gives way to an enthralling melody, while “When The Sun Goes Down” sits comfortably in its place on the album with a warmly tranquil sound and optimistic message.

Album highlight “Asymmetry” is stunning in its simplicity, as Axel’s vocals soar with an intricate falsetto, yearning for perfection over quietly contemplative piano chords. Finally, the album closes with its sweeping title track, dipping once again into eighties pop euphoria over the excitement of love, leaving the listener on a lingering positive note.

‘My biggest dream is for this record to stick with you long-term,’ he leaves off. ‘Ideally, it becomes a companion to grow with you. That’s what music does for me.’

Photo Credit: Magnus Anderson

Comments