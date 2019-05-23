Ian Noe's BETWEEN THE COUNTRY Now Streaming At NPR Music

Ian Noe's highly anticipated debut album, Between The Country, is now streaming in full as part of NPR Music's First Listen series. Listen HERE. Of the album, NPR Music praises, "...stark, beautiful collection of short story songs...Like John Prine, one of his musical heroes, Noe's Between the Country is full of stunning imagery...it's as if the listener is standing right there with Noe, watching the scene play out."

Out next Friday, May 31 on Thirty Tigers, Between The Country was recorded at Nashville's RCA Studio A with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb and is now available forpre-order. Each digital pre-order comes with an immediate download of three album tracks: "Letter to Madeline," "Irene (Ravin' Bomb)" and "Between The Country." Of the title track, Rolling Stone declares, "An old-school folkie cut from the same cloth as Colter Wall, Ian Noe sings about the desperation, listlessness and True Detective-worthy eeriness of his homeland...'Between the Country,' sets the scene, pitting Noe's Dylan-esque voice against an acoustic guitar and a violent narrative fit for a Denis Johnson short story."

Additionally, Noe is currently the cover image of Spotify's Fresh Folk playlist and has recently been featured on several other Spotify playlists including New Music Friday, Chill as Folk, Roots Rising and Back Porch.

Already receiving widespread attention, Noe was recently highlighted on actor Jason Momoa'sYouTube channel. The video, which was filmed with the actor in Vancouver, features Noe performing several songs including album tracks "If Today Doesn't Do Me In" and "Letter to Madeline." Of Noe, Momoa describes, "I met Ian Noe at dinner the other night not knowing he was a musician or how incredibly talented a musician he is!! I love these spontaneous moments in life and wanted to share the love and share the music."

In celebration of the release, Noe will tour extensively this spring and summer including several dates with Rival Sons and Jamestown Revival as well as three shows supporting John Prine in Sweden, Norway and Germany. Noe will also perform a special album release show at Nashville's The Basement next Saturday, June 1. See below for complete details.

In addition to Noe (acoustic guitar, electric guitar, vocals) and Cobb (acoustic guitar, electric guitar), the album also features Adam Gardner (bass, organ piano), Chris Powell (drums, percussion) and Savannah Conley (backup vocals).

The release of Between The Country follows a breakout year for the Kentucky native, whose debut EP, Off This Mountaintop, was released in 2017. Of the EP, Wide Open Country praises, "Noe's songwriting is poetic, lyrics like 'those Southern storms blowing sound like a haunted train,' twisting just the right amount of sadness into hopeful storytelling. Slightly twangy and romantic, the acoustic guitar and echoey vocals twinkle with promise." Following this release, Noe spent much of the past year touring across the U.S. including shows supporting Colter Wall, Jade Bird and Jessica Lea Mayfield as well as performances as part of AmericanaFest, the Folk Alliance International Conference, Holler On The Hill Festival and more.

BETWEEN THE COUNTRY TRACK LIST:

1. Irene (Ravin' Bomb)

2. Barbara's Song

3. Junk Town

4. Letter to Madeline

5. Loving You

6. That Kind Of Life

7. Dead On The River (Rolling Down)

8. If Today Doesn't Do Me In

9. Meth Head

10. Between The Country

IAN NOE CONFIRMED 2019 TOUR DATES

May 30-Lexington, KY-The Burl

June 1-Nashville, TN-The Basement

June 3-Indianapolis, IN-Hi-Fi

June 15-St. Louis, MO-Delmar Hall*

June 16-Kansas City, MO-VooDoo Lounge at Harrah's Casino*

June 17-West Hollywood, CA-Troubadour† (SOLD OUT)

June 19-Solana Beach, CA-Belly Up†

June 20-West Hollywood, CA-Troubadour† (SOLD OUT)

June 21-West Hollywood, CA-Troubadour† (SOLD OUT)

June 22-San Francisco, CA-Independent† (SOLD OUT)

June 24-Portland, OR-Mississippi Studios† (SOLD OUT)

June 25-Seattle, WA-Neumos†

June 26-Missoula, MT-Top Hat†

June 28-Salt Lake City, UT-The State Room†

June 29-Denver, CO-Bluebird Theater† (SOLD OUT)

June 30-Aspen, CO-Belly Up†

July 1-Mountain Village, CO-Club Red†

August 1-Tulsa, OK-The Vanguard†

August 2-Omaha, NE-The Waiting Room†

August 10-Lexington, KY-Keeneland Association Inc.

August 15-Dallas, TX-Kessler Theater†

August 16-New Braunfels, TX-Gruene Hall†

August 17-Austin, TX-Scoot Inn†

August 23-Gävle, Sweden-Konserthus‡

August 27-Oslo, Norway-Oslo Konserthus‡

August 31-Amsterdam, Netherlands-Paradiso

September 4-Berlin, Germany-Columbiahalle‡

September 7-London, U.K, -Slaughtered Lamb

September 8-Leicestershire, U.K. -The Long Road Festival

*with Rival Sons

†with Jamestown Revival

‡with John Prine





