Ian Moss Adds Final Shows To 'One Guitar One Night Only' Tour

2025 has opened with a bang for iconic singer/songwriter and guitarist Ian Moss with two more, final shows being added to his One Guitar One Night Only tour: Thursday, 8 May at Brisbane’s Princess Theatre and Sunday, 18 May at the Heath Ledger Theatre in Perth and are on sale now here.

Over two sets, Ian and his handpicked trio will combine the very best of his vast musical catalogue, including Bow River and Georgia On My Mind, with classic standards like Cry Me A River and Angel Eyes, and a few surprise choices, making it a performance not to be missed.

The tour schedule includes Princess Theatre (Brisbane x 3), Hindley St Music Hall (Adelaide – SOLD OUT), Heath Ledger Theatre (Perth x 2), City Recital Hall (Sydney), Theatre Royal (Hobart) ending with two shows at the Melbourne Recital Centre.

A strictly limited number of VIP Experience Package tickets are also available, giving fans the opportunity to go behind the scenes and see Ian at work up close and personal.

The VIP Experience Package tickets include:

* VIP Lanyard

* Best seating in the house

* Meet & Greet and Photo opportunity with Ian before the show

* First Access to tour merchandise

* Exclusive Pre-Show performance

* Q&A session



VIP Experience packages are strictly limited (subject to venue seating), and no photos or videoing will be permitted during soundcheck. We prefer you sit, listen, and enjoy this unique up-close experience.

Ian Moss & Trio One Guitar One Night Only 2025 Tour

Thursday, 8 May 2025 – Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD - NEW SHOW

Saturday, 10 May 2025 - Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD - SOLD OUT

Sunday, 11 May 2025 – Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD - SOLD OUT

Friday, 16 May 2025 - Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide SA - SOLD OUT

Saturday, 17 May 2025 - Heath Ledger Theatre, Perth WA - SOLD OUT

Sunday, 18 May 2025 – Heath Ledger Theatre, Perth WA - NEW SHOW

Saturday, 24 May 2025 - City Recital Hall, Sydney NSW

Friday, 30 May 2025 - Theatre Royal, Hobart TAS

Saturday, 31 May 2025 - Melbourne Recital Hall, Melbourne VIC - SOLD OUT

Sunday, 1 June 2025 – Melbourne Recital Hall, Melbourne VIC

