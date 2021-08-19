Ian Jones' 'Evergreen' EP is Due Oct. 22

Ian Jones' new six-song EP Evergreens, set for release October 22, 2021, is a seamless collection previewing a forthcoming as-yet-untitled full-length. Spin the title-track lead single to hear a rapidly rising songwriter exponentially evolving. "'Evergreens' was written in a garage in Southern California after I had moved from Seattle to chase my music dream," Jones says. "It all came to a head one day when I just really missed my friends. I had been messing around with the Open D guitar tuning and this song came out. 'Evergreens' is for those who have had the guts to leave their hometown and explore the world. We all miss friends and the comfort of our surroundings."

The poignant single has only doubled down on power and punch as we see light possibly slicing through the COVID-19 pandemic darkness. "We worked tirelessly on my last record (Results Not Typical)," Jones says. "We had the album ready for release, booked subsequent tours and support and were immediately shut down like everyone else due to the COVID pandemic. Of course, that doesn't mean the rest of the world stopped just because the touring stopped. So, we had to find a way to continue making records so we could complete the follow-up album in a relatively timely manner. Luckily, we had done a good, long session in January before the shutdown and we had started tracking demos in Seattle and sending them to our producer Jesse Siebenberg in Ojai. We have decided to release this EP as a representation of the full-length as we wait out the uncertainties as far as the rate the world will open up again."

The result produced a timely song-cycle fortified by timeless tunes such as "Liars, Criminals, Beggars and Thieves." "This song is straight up about politics and politicians," Jones says. "Not one side or another - across the board. I know a few people who have gone into politics and it changed them. Seems like a pretty nasty career choice. I'm sure there are a few honest ones, but they sure seem to hide. This song came into existence a while ago and every time I would hear something about politics or politicians screwing someone -or everyone, for that matter - I would sit down and jot down a line or two. I knew I had to finish it by the time we were halfway through 2019 and headed for the election with the fighting between both sides being so bad."

Jones writes poetic personal narratives with an artist's flair. "I met a girl in Montana and we became social media friends," Jones says, describing the inspiration behind 'Born Again Sinner.' "She had been posting about her battle with alcohol, her religious beliefs and her bad luck, among other things. One day she was lamenting about something and said she thought that she was just a 'born again sinner.' That stuck with me." Fittingly, "Hallelujah" took shape during the holidays. "I wrote 'Hallelujah' on Christmas Eve 2018 after a year of loss and brutality. I was reflecting on how fortunate I was to be able to be in my kitchen cooking when so many had either passed on or were in a less desirable situation. This is a song of hope and a nod to those we have lost."

"Ian is a rare Washington state artist and author whose songs and sound will always hold up," says producer Jesse Siebenberg (Supertramp, Lucas Nelson and Promise of the Real). "That's the kind of music I put on at home. It's a pleasure working with Ian and watching how naturally songs come to him. He truly is one of the hardest-working musicians I've ever met. His soulfulness as a reliable friend beams from his craft. I'm lucky to take part in attaining his vision in the studio."

Ian's last full-length album, Results Not Typical (2019), showcased colorful narratives with crystal clarity and hinted at that vision. With the Evergreens EP, the musician continues his journey and gift for relatable, melodic songcraft.