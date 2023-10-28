IVAN THEVA Makes Debut with 7-Track Album Titled 'GARDENS'

Descendent Records/Sony Music Entertainment singer-songwriter Ivan Theva has released his debut album, GARDENS across all digital streaming platforms. The introductory project serves as an illustration of the enduring power of faith, timeless allure of music, and the restorative capacity of story. The richly textured 7-track compilation includes reflective earworm “I Need Somebody,” soulful ballad “Fall On You (feat. Will Reagan),” and more. Will Reagan (known for his work with United Pursuit) and Garret Sale produced the project, including the title track, which showcases Theva's addictive melodies and powerful lyrics. Upon release last month, “Gardens” was added to Spotify's coveted New Music Friday playlist and Apple Music's NMD playlist.



Listen to GARDENS HERE.



“I am profoundly grateful to finally share the culmination of three years of dedicated inspiration and work,” shares Theva. “To have been able to do this with my producer, Will Reagan, was such a beautiful experience. The process of bringing these songs to life has changed me. I am humbled by the opportunity to connect with people through this music.”



To showcase the release, the Brooklyn native took the stage at Nashville's The Basement for an intimate performance of the new tunes. Clips from the show can be found on Theva's social media platforms, and full videos will release soon on his YouTube channel.



Tracklist:

1. Gardens

2. Fall On You (feat. Will Reagan)

3. Find Me

4. I Need Somebody

5. Rest

6. Cry

7. Honey

About Ivan Theva:

Ivan Theva is a singer/songwriter who recently relocated from Brooklyn NY to Nashville. His music is a testament to the power of human connection through song and story. Whether through haunting melodies or evocative lyrics, Ivan's artistry carries the listener on a journey through the collective soul of humanity. Born into a family steeped in religious heritage, Ivan's faith has always been a central pillar of his existence. It serves as both a source of inspiration and a wellspring of resilience in the face of life's challenges. This grounding infuses his work with a sense of purpose and meaning that resonates with listeners on a profound level. Visit his Website and follow him on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok.