IN COLOR to Support THE MAINE on Fall Tour; New Single 'Never Let Go' Out Now

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Nashville-based alt-rockers In Color cling to a fading relationship in their cathartic new anthem 'Never Let Go' – out now via Big Loud Rock. Driven by punchy percussion and soaring melodies, the high-energy track captures the familiar cycle of trying to walk away from a relationship, only to find yourself pulled right back in.

Of the track, In Color shared, 'Never Let Go captures the feeling of not being able to accept how you truly feel about a relationship because you're so caught up with your own life. Despite the recurring separation, you embrace the other side of yourself that can only be brought out by the person you love. It has a driving pace, electrifying energy, and cathartic spirit that draws the listener in immediately.'

'Never Let Go' arrives amidst a standout year for In Color. The Nashville alt-rockers scored their first No. 1 at Alternative Radio with breakout debut single 'Headlights,' which also peaked in the Top 3 of Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart. The band's current single 'High' recently cracked the Top 25 at Alternative Radio, continuing their momentum at the format.

Following a sold-out spring headline tour, In Color spent the summer supporting Jutes on his North American tour before joining Pierce The Veil for the finale of the I Can't Hear You World Tour at San Diego's Petco Park. The band returned to Nashville for a show at Brooklyn Bowl with Nightly before joining The Maine for a run of November dates.

Looking ahead to 2027, In Color will make their festival debut at 8123 Fest in Mesa, AZ, on January 15 before heading overseas for their first-ever UK/EU headline tour.

In Color Tour Dates

October 30 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl @

November 5 – Newport, KY – Megacorp Pavilion $

November 6 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room $

November 7 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/Eagles Club $

November 9 – Wilmington, DE – The Queen $

November 10 – Baltimore, MD – Nevermore Hall $

November 11 – Allentown, PA – Archer Music Hall $

November 13 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater $

November 14 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium $

November 16 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground Ballroom #

November 18 – Akron, OH – Musica #

January 15 – Mesa, AZ – 8123 Festival !

February 12 – Berlin, DE – Kantine # SOLD OUT

February 13 – Cologne, DE – YUCA # SOLD OUT

February 15 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso # SOLD OUT

February 16 – Paris, FR – Le Etoiles # SOLD OUT

February 18 – Birmingham, UK – Mama Roux's #

February 19 – Leeds, UK – The Key Club #

February 20 – Glasgow, UK – King Tut's #

February 22 – Manchester, UK – Academy 3 #

February 23 – Bristol, UK – Exchange #

February 24 – London, UK – Garage # SOLD OUT

February 26 – Dublin, IE – Academy Green Room #

# Headline

@ Supporting Nightly

$ Supporting The Maine

! Festival

About In Color

Close chemistry drives the interplay of In Color. The Nashville band—Holden Clontz, Matthew Hastings, Val Hoyt, and Miles Laderman—lean on a silent bond sealed by years of friendship and a collective passion for pushing boundaries. They bring dimension to alternative pop, threading unshakable melodies through multi-layered soundscapes. Though the members' paths had crossed over the years, you can trace the band's genesis back to a particularly brutal snowstorm in early 2024. Val and Miles first met at an Atlanta middle school, attended the same high school, made their way to Belmont University, and lived together for a handful of years in Nashville. Holden had moved to Music City at 19-years-old and linked up with Matt through his roommate, hitting it off and 'becoming best friends.' By way of this friend group, Matt eventually moved in with Val. Along the way, the guys had separately played in various bands or released solo music. After spending that weekend snowed in, they recognized the potential for starting a band. Under the radar, they got together, jammed, wrote songs, and tightened up a collective approach. They drew on inspirations as diverse as Coldplay, Kings of Leon, Switchfoot, The Beatles, U2, and Michael Jackson, cultivating a signature style. With the sound dialed in, the group started to record. Powered by this perspective, In Color instantly resonated. Released on Valentine's Day 2025, their debut 'Headlights' is the band's first-ever #1 at Alternative Radio and has surpassed 35 million global streams to date. After buzzing with millions of streams independently, the group simply transfix and invigorate on their 2025 debut EP, Snow Day [Big Loud Rock].

Photo Credit: Kamal "Eazy" Holder | Hi-res









Photo Credit: Kamal "Eazy" Holder | Hi-res

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