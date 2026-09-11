In Color Releases 'Marionette' Track; to Join Pierce The Veil Tour

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Nashville-based alternative band In Color has released a new track, 'Marionette,' out now via Big Loud Rock. The genre-blurring song, which confronts the lingering hold of a past relationship, arrives with an accompanying music video and marks a shift into darker territory for the band.

Listen to 'Marionette' here.

Of the track, In Color shared, 'Marionette encapsulates the feeling of remaining tied to a person after you've called it quits and tried to live life on your own. The way that your body remembers and stores experience even when you've done all the work to block it out of your brain. Sonically, it toes the line between 90's hard-hitting trip-hop/sample-based loops, modern electropop, and '80s rock.'

Most recently, In Color scored their first No. 1 at Alternative Radio with breakout debut single 'Headlights.' The track also surged into the Top 3 of Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart. Featured on their 2025 debut EP Snow Day, the alternative chart-topper has garnered nearly 40 million global streams across DSPs to date.

Following their sold-out spring headline tour, In Color spent the summer on the road supporting Jutes on his North American leg while playing select headline shows across the country. On September 12, the alternative quartet will join Pierce The Veil for the I Can't Hear You World Tour finale at San Diego's Petco Park, before returning to the West Coast later this month for a run of select headline shows. Later this fall, the band will join Nightly for a special show at Brooklyn Bowl on October 30, before hitting the road with The Maine in November. Tickets are available here.

In Color 2026 Tour Dates

September 12 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park ~

September 23 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern !

September 25 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent #

September 27 – Portland, OR – Holocene #

September 28 – Seattle, WA – Barboza #

September 29 – Vancouver, BC – Fortune Sound Club #

October 30 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl @

November 5 – Newport, KY – Megacorp Pavilion $

November 6 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room $

November 7 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/Eagles Club $

November 9 – Wilmington, DE – The Queen $

November 10 – Baltimore, MD – Nevermore Hall $

November 11 – Allentown, PA – Archer Music Hall $

November 13 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater $

November 14 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium $

# Headline

~ Supporting Pierce The Veil

! Supporting Jutes

@ Supporting Nightly

$ Supporting The Maine

About In Color

Close chemistry drives the interplay of In Color. The Nashville band—Holden Clontz, Matthew Hastings, Val Hoyt, and Miles Laderman—lean on a silent bond sealed by years of friendship and a collective passion for pushing boundaries. They bring dimension to alternative pop, threading unshakable melodies through multi-layered soundscapes. Though the members' paths had crossed over the years, you can trace the band's genesis back to a particularly brutal snowstorm in early 2024. Val and Miles first met at an Atlanta middle school, attended the same high school, made their way to Belmont University, and lived together for a handful of years in Nashville. Holden had moved to Music City at 19-years-old and linked up with Matt through his roommate, hitting it off and 'becoming best friends.' By way of this friend group, Matt eventually moved in with Val. Along the way, the guys had separately played in various bands or released solo music. After spending that weekend snowed-in, they recognized the potential for starting a band. Under the radar, they got together, jammed, wrote songs, and tightened up a collective approach. They drew on inspirations as diverse as Coldplay, Kings of Leon, Switchfoot, The Beatles, U2, and Michael Jackson, cultivating a signature style. With the sound dialed in, the group started to record. Powered by this perspective, In Color instantly resonated. Released on Valentine's Day 2025, their debut 'Headlights' is the band's first-ever #1 at Alternative Radio and has surpassed 30 million global streams to date. After buzzing with millions of streams independently, the group simply transfix and invigorate on their 2025 debut EP, Snow Day [Big Loud Rock].

Photo Credit: Kamal "Eazy" Holder | Hi-res



Photo Credit: Kamal "Eazy" Holder | Hi-res

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