IDLES Release New Album 'TANGK'

IDLES' highly anticipated new album TANGK is finally out today.

The UK five-piece have warmed up their fans with the release of previous singles “Dancer,” (with backing vocals by James Murphy and Nancy Whang), “Gift Horse” and just this week dropped the music video for “Grace.”

The video is effectively a recreation of Coldplay's iconic “Yellow” video, but with deepface AI tech used to give the impression that Chris Martin is instead singing “Grace,” with Martin helping to train the AI to make his vocal performance more realistic.

After a whirlwind few days in New York last week where the band stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to deliver another iconic performance, IDLES are now back on home soil in the UK for their album pop up shop in Shoreditch and a weekend of special shows in London and Bristol to celebrate TANGK's release.

Extending an explosive run of unerringly stirring albums, TANGK is this band's most ambitious and striking record yet, it follows IDLES' 2021 album CRAWLER which led to their first two GRAMMY Award nominations. Additionally, IDLES' 2024 world tour has kept on expanding, including a newly announced show at Forest Hills in New York. All dates are selling quickly and listed below.

IDLES WORLD TOUR:

FEBRUARY 2024

Feb 15th - Kingston, UK @ Pryzm (hosted by Banquet Records) (SOLD OUT)

Feb 16th - London, UK @ Electric Brixton (hosted by Rough Trade) (SOLD OUT)

Feb 17th - Bristol, UK @ The Marble Factory (hosted by Rough Trade) (SOLD OUT)

Feb 29 - Porto, PT @ Super Bock Arena

MARCH 2024

March 1 - Madrid, ES @ Wizinik

March 2 - Barcelona, ES @ Sant Jordi Club (SOLD OUT)

March 5 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz (SOLD OUT)

March 7 - Paris, FR @ Zenith

March 8 - Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS (SOLD OUT)

March 9 - Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena (SOLD OUT)

March 11 - Prague, CZ @ SaSaZu (SOLD OUT)

March 12 - Luxembourg, LU @ Rockhal

March 14 - Zurich, CH @ Halle 622

March 15 - Berlin, DE @ Max-Schmeling-Halle

March 16 - Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle

March 18 - Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

March 19 - Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen (SOLD OUT)

March 21 - Cologne, DE @ Palladium (SOLD OUT)

March 22 - München, DE @ Zenith

March 23 - Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle

MAY 2024

May 02 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

May 03 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum (SOLD OUT)

May 04 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater (SOLD OUT)

May 05 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater (SOLD OUT)

May 07 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre (SOLD OUT)

May 08 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

May 10 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

May 11 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

May 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium (SOLD OUT)

May 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

May 18 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

May 21 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

May 22 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (SOLD OUT)

May 23 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

JUNE 2024

Jun 10 - Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

Jun 11 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

Jun 13 - New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

Jun 15 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

JULY 2024

July 12 - Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Castle

July 13 - Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall (SOLD OUT)

July 20 - Margate, UK @ Margate Summer Series

July 21st - Cornwall, UK @ The Wyldes

SEPTEMBER 2024

Sep 14 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

Sep 15 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Sep 18 - Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sept 20 - Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

Sep 21 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS (SOLD OUT)

Sep 22 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

Sep 24 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

Sep 27 - New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

OCTOBER 2024

Oct 01 - Guadalajara, MX @ Guanamor Teatro Estudio

Oct 02 - Monterrey, MX @ Showcenter Complex

Oct 04 - Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Centre

NOVEMBER 2024

Nov 16 - Belfast, UK @ The Telegraph Building

Nov 17 - Belfast, UK @ The Telegraph Building (SOLD OUT)

Nov 19 - Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre (SOLD OUT)

Nov 20 - Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre

Nov 23 - Glasgow, UK @ Hydro

Nov 24 - Newcastle, UK @ City Hall (SOLD OUT)

Nov 25 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City (SOLD OUT)

Nov 26 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City (SOLD OUT)

Nov 29 - London, UK @ Alexandra Palace (SOLD OUT)

Nov 30 - London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

DECEMBER 2024

Dec 01 - Brighton, UK @ The Brighton Centre

Dec 03 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy (SOLD OUT)

Dec 04 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

Dec 06 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo (SOLD OUT)

Dec 07 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo (SOLD OUT)

Dec 08 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo