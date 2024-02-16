IDLES Release New Album 'TANGK'

Additionally, IDLES' 2024 world tour has kept on expanding, including a newly announced show at Forest Hills in New York.
IDLES' highly anticipated new album TANGK is finally out today.
The UK five-piece have warmed up their fans with the release of previous singles “Dancer,” (with backing vocals by James Murphy and Nancy Whang), “Gift Horse” and just this week dropped the music video for “Grace.”
The video is effectively a recreation of Coldplay's iconic “Yellow” video, but with deepface AI tech used to give the impression that Chris Martin is instead singing “Grace,” with Martin helping to train the AI to make his vocal performance more realistic.
After a whirlwind few days in New York last week where the band stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to deliver another iconic performance, IDLES are now back on home soil in the UK for their album pop up shop in Shoreditch and a weekend of special shows in London and Bristol to celebrate TANGK's release.
Extending an explosive run of unerringly stirring albums, TANGK is this band's most ambitious and striking record yet, it follows IDLES' 2021 album CRAWLER which led to their first two GRAMMY Award nominations. Additionally, IDLES' 2024 world tour has kept on expanding, including a newly announced show at Forest Hills in New York. All dates are selling quickly and listed below.
FEBRUARY 2024
Feb 15th - Kingston, UK @ Pryzm (hosted by Banquet Records) (SOLD OUT)
Feb 16th - London, UK @ Electric Brixton (hosted by Rough Trade) (SOLD OUT)
Feb 17th - Bristol, UK @ The Marble Factory (hosted by Rough Trade) (SOLD OUT)
Feb 29 - Porto, PT @ Super Bock Arena
MARCH 2024
March 1 - Madrid, ES @ Wizinik
March 2 - Barcelona, ES @ Sant Jordi Club (SOLD OUT)
March 5 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz (SOLD OUT)
March 7 - Paris, FR @ Zenith
March 8 - Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS (SOLD OUT)
March 9 - Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena (SOLD OUT)
March 11 - Prague, CZ @ SaSaZu (SOLD OUT)
March 12 - Luxembourg, LU @ Rockhal
March 14 - Zurich, CH @ Halle 622
March 15 - Berlin, DE @ Max-Schmeling-Halle
March 16 - Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle
March 18 - Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
March 19 - Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen (SOLD OUT)
March 21 - Cologne, DE @ Palladium (SOLD OUT)
March 22 - München, DE @ Zenith
March 23 - Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle
MAY 2024
May 02 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
May 03 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum (SOLD OUT)
May 04 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater (SOLD OUT)
May 05 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater (SOLD OUT)
May 07 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre (SOLD OUT)
May 08 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
May 10 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
May 11 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
May 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium (SOLD OUT)
May 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
May 18 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
May 21 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
May 22 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (SOLD OUT)
May 23 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
JUNE 2024
Jun 10 - Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
Jun 11 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
Jun 13 - New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
Jun 15 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
JULY 2024
July 12 - Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Castle
July 13 - Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall (SOLD OUT)
July 20 - Margate, UK @ Margate Summer Series
July 21st - Cornwall, UK @ The Wyldes
SEPTEMBER 2024
Sep 14 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
Sep 15 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
Sep 18 - Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sept 20 - Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
Sep 21 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS (SOLD OUT)
Sep 22 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
Sep 24 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
Sep 27 - New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
OCTOBER 2024
Oct 01 - Guadalajara, MX @ Guanamor Teatro Estudio
Oct 02 - Monterrey, MX @ Showcenter Complex
Oct 04 - Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Centre
NOVEMBER 2024
Nov 16 - Belfast, UK @ The Telegraph Building
Nov 17 - Belfast, UK @ The Telegraph Building (SOLD OUT)
Nov 19 - Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre (SOLD OUT)
Nov 20 - Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre
Nov 23 - Glasgow, UK @ Hydro
Nov 24 - Newcastle, UK @ City Hall (SOLD OUT)
Nov 25 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City (SOLD OUT)
Nov 26 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City (SOLD OUT)
Nov 29 - London, UK @ Alexandra Palace (SOLD OUT)
Nov 30 - London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
DECEMBER 2024
Dec 01 - Brighton, UK @ The Brighton Centre
Dec 03 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy (SOLD OUT)
Dec 04 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
Dec 06 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo (SOLD OUT)
Dec 07 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo (SOLD OUT)
Dec 08 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
