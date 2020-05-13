IDK Releases '495' Feat. Rico Nasty, Yungmanny, Big Flock, Big Jam & Weensy

Critically acclaimed rapper and producer IDK pays tribute to his hometown, PG County, with the track, "495," named after the famous I-495 beltway in the DMV and featuring DMV artists Rico Nasty, YungManny, Big Flock, Big Jam and Weensey. The hard-hitting, high energy song was produced by GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Juicy J, IDK, and Acyde of No Vacancy Inn and is featured in Kevin Durant's documentary BASKETBALL COUNTY: In The Water, premiering Friday, May 15 at 9pm ET/PT on SHOWTIME®.

"The purpose of this song was to basically create unity amongst the DC/Maryland/Virginia area," IDK shares. "This is one of the first times I've seen the DMV on one song; it just felt really authentic when we put it together. We have elements of go-go by having Weensey from Backyard Band in there, we have Rico Nasty representing for the women, Big Jam and Big Flock. Big Jam from VA, and Big Flock from PG, Maryland. It's just a great feeling to have all these people on one track. The goal for me and Kevin with this project is to bring unity while telling our story in an authentic way."

Last Friday, Billboard announced that IDK will serve as music supervisor and composer for the film. As one of Washington D.C.'s most venerable and vital voices, not only did IDK take the helm on the music, he also narrates the documentary, spotlighting basketball stars from the DMV area. Watch a brand-new clip of the documentary HERE. For a limited time, new customers who sign up on SHOWTIME.com and the SHOWTIME® app can take advantage of a 30-day free trial for the SHOWTIME® streaming service, available on SHOWTIME.com and the SHOWTIME® app on all supported devices.

IDK and KD represent a DC union of historic proportions, and it's only the beginning. Further details to be announced soon.





Related Articles View More Music Stories