Hyper Pop Artist Danny Dwyer Double EP 'Losers'

Hyper-pop R&B artist Danny Dwyer shares his debut double EP, Losers, an emotional portrayal of liberated youth. The result is a collection of coming-of-age songs that have one foot in Friday Night Lights and another in Harmony Korine's Kids.

Losers is a love letter and a goodbye note to his rural stomping grounds of the Midwest, and reflects the effortlessness that 10,000 hours affords.

Losers is straddling a sonic line somewhere between truth and magic, between Route 66 and a glistening metropolis in decay.

Losers is longing for the $4 meals at Steak n' Shake yet feels pride in paying for overpriced west coast drinks without blinking.

Losers is the guy who once eyed rich kids with contempt on the path to becoming one.

Losers flirts with self-annihilation on a Tuesday and pledges lifelong support to others on a Friday.

Losers mirrors our world.

The freewheeling, laser-focused, motorbike-driving, dress-wearing, spliff roller engineering, pressure-cooker goofball explains:

"I used to feel the need to exploit as much as possible from any opportunity. Now I want to work on my bike and make sense of where I come from and where I am. All of these things I've compartmentalized for so long are now colliding."

Listen to the new single here:

Listen to the new EP here: