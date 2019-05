Hyde Release New Album ANTI Out Worldwide Today

HYDE--the vocalist from top Japanese bands L'Arc-en-Ciel and VAMPS--has released his new albumANTI digitally worldwide today, May 3 via UMG. It will also be released on June 19 in Japan (UMG). The long-anticipated album features 5 singles including the focus track "AFTER LIGHT" and the latest songs"SET IN STONE," "OUT" and "MAD QUALIA" that have been released since the rock icon resumed his solo recording career. Listen and purchase ANTI--the new album from HYDE--here:https://umj.lnk.to/hyde_antiPR.

The HYDE U.S. spring tour kicks-off with his first Main Stage performance at a U.S. Festival atWelcome To Rockville in Jacksonville, FL this Sunday, May 5. The U.S trek will see HYDE visit 13 cities including headlining the recently announced Japan Night on May 12 at PlayStation Theater inNew York City, and several headlining shows in Chicago, Boston, as well as in Los Angeles on May 26 at 1720.

Following HYDE's U.S. tour and the physical release of ANTI in Japan, he will launch his Japanese tourHYDE LIVE 2019 at Zepp Tokyo.

Check out HYDE's feature story in ROLLING STONE, out now HERE as well as the news story inBILLBOARD HERE.