Hunter Hayes Releases Reimagined Version of 'In a Song'

5x GRAMMY® nominated and PLATINUM-selling, multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter, Hunter Hayes released a brand-new rendition of his 2013 single, “In A Song.” The track is the first of three remixed, remastered and reimagined versions of previously released songs that are featured on his newest project, Lost & Found. Alongside the track, Hayes also released a coinciding visualizer.

Expressing the pain of a broken relationship and the journey of healing, Hayes, who has always found comfort and strength in music, illustrates that through the ups and downs, you can find your way back to yourself and eventually discover where you truly belong.

More than just a nostalgic trip down memory lane; Lost & Found is a glimpse into Hayes’ evolving sound and what fans can expect from his upcoming work. As he closes one chapter and embarks on a new phase of his artistry, Hayes reimagines how the songs have grown with time and paints a compelling narrative of transformation.

With more new music on the way, Hayes will bring the new renditions into his electrifying live performances this year throughout his remaining tour dates, including a live performance at GoldenSky Festival later this Fall.

About Hunter Hayes:

GRAMMY®-nominated, multi-instrumentalist and PLATINUM -selling artist, Hunter Hayes is an embodiment of a musician that embraces evolution and redefines boundaries. Bursting onto the scene with his PLATINUM-certified debut album, Hayes has charted a unique course through the genre-bending course he was destined to explore.

The Louisiana native has amassed over 2 billion on-demand global streams since his debut, with six singles achieving gold and PLATINUM -certification. His electrifying on-stage performances have not only stolen the hearts of fans but have also earned him spots on tours with superstars like Taylor Swift and Carrie Underwood, and resulted in his own sold-out headlining shows across the US, Canada, Europe, and Asia.

With more than 50 award nominations and wins, including five GRAMMY® nominations, Hayes’ journey is just getting started. For more information, please visit www.hunterhayes.com.

Photo credit: Allister Ann

