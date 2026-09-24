Hudson Stone Releases New Single 'Talk,' Debuts on WORLDS COLLIDE Tour Sept. 25
The song was written with collaborators from OneRepublic and follows Stone's debut single 'Overthinker,' which surpassed 2.5 million streams.
Hollywood Records artist Hudson Stone released his new single, 'Talk,' on September 24, 2026. The track follows his debut single, 'Overthinker,' which has surpassed 2.5 million streams and was named one of Rolling Stone's 'Songs You Need to Know.' The lyric video for 'Talk' is out now, with the official music video on the way.
Stone wrote 'Talk' with Josh Varnadore (OneRepublic), Coleton Rubin (OneRepublic) and Simon Oscroft (almost monday, OneRepublic). Like 'Overthinker,' the song shows Stone's knack for turning relatable moments into catchy, clever songs that listeners keep on repeat.
''Talk' is about knowing that you love someone so much that you sometimes overlook the most beautiful and most important part of a relationship, the ability to communicate,' says Stone. 'At the time I wrote this song, I was in a relationship that was complicated. I felt like no matter how much I put in energetically and how hard I loved, it got lost in emotional static. I've heard men and women historically speak different languages by nature and I'm learning that may be really true. Some important values were not met. But sometimes it's also that when you are just trying to be heard the listening part doesn't work great. Or, sometimes you just don't want to hear what's actually being said. Or not said. Love is confusing.'
Fans will hear 'Talk' live for the first time when the Worlds Collide Tour kicks off tomorrow, September 25, at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA. The performance will feature a guitar solo and a surprise reveal.
Born and raised in Los Angeles, Stone picked up a guitar at five years old and hasn't put it down since. With an Australian father and a half-Korean mother, he grew up shaped by a mix of cultures and influences. Drawing on artists like Dominic Fike, John Mayer, The Strokes and Leon Bridges, he's built a sound that's effortless, grungy and guitar-driven, pairing modern indie with classic soulfulness and warmth. On any given day, you'll find him studying for a calculus final, watching a Dallas Cowboys game or surfing in Malibu.
Stone is among the performers featured on the Worlds Collide Concert Tour, starting September 25.
Photo Credit: Elizabeth Miranda
Photo Credit: Elizabeth Miranda
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