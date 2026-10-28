Hudson Stone On Tour; LITTLE IMAGE Releases New 'Bottles' Video

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Little Image has released a new version of its 2017 debut single 'Bottles,' now titled 'BOTTLES (I loved you),' alongside an official music video. Re-recording the fan favorite off their 2017 debut album Musings, the track brings the band back to its roots, showcasing their growth, maturity and new-found perspective on this new take.

Band members Jackson Simmons and Brandon Walters revisited the track with fresh production and nearly a decade of experience that has shaped their sound since the original version. 'BOTTLES (I loved you)' was produced by Paul Meany (Mutemath, Twenty One Pilots) and mixed by Adam Hawkins (Twenty One Pilots, Turnstile).

Little Image drops the official music video for 'BOTTLES (I loved you)' alongside the release of the new version. The band throws it back to the 2001 alt-rock aesthetic with stunning new visuals and captivating energy. Known for their hands-on approach to every aspect of their creative world, from stage design to visual storytelling, the band continues to build momentum both on stage and beyond.

'There's something about BOTTLES that always takes us back. It's tied to a really special time in our lives, and hearing it brings back a lot of memories that we're grateful to have. Some songs just become part of your story, and this one definitely has for us,' the band says.

Separately, Hudson Stone will join fellow stars from Disney's Descendants, ZOMBIES, and Camp Rock franchises on the 60-date Worlds Collide Concert Tour, which will visit arenas across the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Europe. The North American leg runs through December 13, with U.K. and European dates scheduled for February 6–24, 2027. Hudson recently released a new music video for 'Talk' and has shared a new tour vlog from the road on the Worlds Collide Concert Tour.

Tour Dates

SEPT. 25 - DEC. 13: Hudson Stone, Worlds Collide Concert Tour (U.S. and Canada leg)

FEB. 6 - 24, 2027: Hudson Stone, Worlds Collide Concert Tour (U.K. and Europe leg)

NOV. 5 - NOV. 19: little image headline tour

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