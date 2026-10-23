Little Image Releases New Version of BOTTLES (I LOVED YOU)

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Alternative band little image has released a new re-imagined version of their 2017 hit 'Bottles.' 'BOTTLES (I loved you)' is out now on all platforms via Hollywood Records.

Re-recording the instant fan favorite off of their 2017 debut album Musings, 'BOTTLES (I loved you)' brings the band back to its roots, showcasing their growth, maturity and new-found perspective on this new take. Band members Jackson Simmons and Brandon Walters revisited the track with fresh production and nearly a decade of experience that has shaped their sound since the original version. 'BOTTLES (I loved you)' was produced by Paul Meany (Mutemath, Twenty One Pilots) and mixed by Adam Hawkins (Twenty One Pilots, Turnstile).

little image also released the official music video for 'BOTTLES (I loved you)' alongside the new version. The band throws it back to the 2001 alt-rock aesthetic with stunning new visuals and captivating energy. Known for their hands-on approach to every aspect of their creative world, from stage design to visual storytelling, the band continues to build momentum both on stage and beyond.

'There's something about BOTTLES that always takes us back. It's tied to a really special time in our lives, and hearing it brings back a lot of memories that we're grateful to have. Some songs just become part of your story, and this one definitely has for us,' the band says.

little image continues touring across the country with their intimate headlining club tour, kicking off Thursday, November 5 in Kansas City and hitting ten stops including Chicago, Pittsburgh and Atlanta. For tickets and more information, go to littleimagemusic.com/tour. The band also recently completed a run of select dates joining Young the Giant and Cold War Kids as direct support, broadening their reach and connecting with audiences as they continue to expand the world of little image.

little image – Tour Dates

Thursday, November 5, 2026 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater - Encore Room

Friday, November 6, 2026 – Chicago, IL @ Reggie's Rock Club

Sunday, November 8, 2026 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Indy

Monday, November 9, 2026 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

Wednesday, November 11, 2026 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit

Friday, November 13, 2026 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage - Vinyl

Sunday, November 15, 2026 – Durham, NC @ Stanczyks

Saturday, November 16, 2026 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits

Sunday, November 17, 2026 – Pensacola, FL @ The Handlebar

Tuesday, November 19, 2026 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall - 1884 Lounge

The band recently released a new live EP, KILL THE GHOST TOUR (LIVE), bringing little image's exhilarating live performances straight to listeners' living rooms across the globe. The new EP features live versions of fan-favorite songs 'OUT OF MY MIND,' 'REAL ESTATE,' 'THE REAPER,' and 'KILL THE GHOST' – completely re-imagined from the band's headlining KILL THE GHOST TOUR.

The band's 2025 album KILL THE GHOST marked a bold new era for the band following a year of growth and reinvention. The record explores transformation, resilience, and the pursuit of authenticity, capturing a moment of reckoning and renewal that turns chaos into clarity and self-doubt into transcendence. The deluxe edition of the album is available now on all platforms.

About little image

Since their debut in 2017, alternative band little image has become one of alternative music's most compelling acts. Band members Jackson Simmons (vocals/guitar) and Brandon Walters (bass/synth) have established little image's Signature Sound and artistic vision by embracing a more expansive approach to songwriting, sonic exploration and visual world-building.

That vision has led to a partnership with producer Chad Copelin (Sufjan Stevens, 5SOS) and the release of their debut album, SELF TITLED, in 2023. The album introduced little image's emotionally immersive alt-pop sound and produced the band's breakout #1 Alternative radio hit, 'OUT OF MY MIND,' launching a new chapter that included headline touring and a rapidly growing fanbase.

After navigating a period of personal and creative recalibration, little image returned with their sophomore album, KILL THE GHOST, released in March 2026 via Hollywood Records. Produced primarily by Copelin, the album transforms themes of self-doubt, resilience, emotional freedom, and authenticity into the band's boldest and most ambitious work to date, featuring songs including 'THE REAPER,' 'KILL THE GHOST,' 'REAL ESTATE,' 'RUN FOR FOREVER,' 'THE PRESSURE,' 'NOVOCAINE,' and 'DEFCON.'

Known for their hands-on approach to every aspect of their creative world, from stage design to visual storytelling, little image continue to build momentum both on stage and beyond. The band has toured with Panic! At The Disco, Bad Suns, almost monday, Cold War Kids, Young the Giant, Joywave, and Colony House, and performed at festivals including Shakey Knees, Float Fest, and more. With KILL THE GHOST now out and a growing global audience behind them, little image continue to establish themselves as one of alternative music's most exciting and creative new voices.

Photo Credit: Harrison Shook











Photo Credit: Harrison Shook

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