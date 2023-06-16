Hozier Announces 'Unreal Unearth' Tour December 2023

Hozier will be joined by special guests The Last Dinner Party.

By: Jun. 16, 2023

Hozier has today announced the details of his Unreal Unearth Tour for December 2023 which includes huge shows at Liverpool M&S Bank Arena on Sunday 10th December and London Wembley OVO Arena on Friday 15th December. Hozier will be joined by special guests The Last Dinner Party.

After a four-year hiatus, Hozier released his EP “Eat Your Young” on St. Patrick’s Day (coincidentally his birthday). The release included all new material and featured three songs – the title track, “All Things End,” and “Through Me (The Flood).” The EP is out now and available digitally HERE. 

In May, Hozier released the anthemic rock song “Francesca”, introducing listeners to the theme of Dante’s ‘Nine Circles Of Hell’, which recurs throughout his new music, and is explored in greater depth on his eagerly awaited third album “Unreal Unearth”, which will be released on Friday 18th August. Listen to “Francesca” HERE 

Driven by the thought-provoking anthem “Take Me To Church”, which is now Diamond-certified in the USA, Canada, Germany and France; Hozier’s self-titled full-length debut bowed at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 (the second biggest debut album of the year) and went on to achieve triple RIAA Platinum status. It enjoyed nine weeks at number 1 in his native Ireland (including spending an incredible 441 weeks in the Irish Top 50 charts). Indeed, the album rose to no. 3 in the UK ahead of his third sell-out UK tour, while both “Take Me To Church”, and “Someone New”, were singles from the album. 

The follow-up to Hozier’s debut album, “Wasteland, Baby!” was released to massive critical acclaim in March 2019, entering the US Billboard Top 200 Chart at #1. The album’s 14 tracks (all original Hozier compositions) marked a major development in songwriting and subject matter. The most obvious is Hozier’s enlightened assessment of the global socio-political landscape. The multi-platinum-selling album included the aforementioned single “Nina Cried Power” along with singles “Movement”, “Almost (Sweet Music)”, and “Dinner and Diatribes”. 

Last year Hozier teamed up with God of War: Ragnarök's composer, Bear McCreary to write the song “Blood Upon The Snow”, which was featured in the soundtrack for the game. The same year he also released “Swan Upon Leda”, in a statement shared alongside the release, the star explained that he was sharing the track as a way of showing “solidarity” with those fighting for reproductive rights. 

With over 22 billion global streams, numerous platinum album certifications, multiple award nominations and wins, Hozier is recognised as one of the foremost singer-songwriters of our generation. 

Tickets for the new tour dates go on general sale at 9am on Friday 23rd June and will be available from www.LiveNation.co.uk /www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk / www.ticketmaster.ie

UNREAL UNEARTH TOUR DATES 2023

Sunday - 10 December -     Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
Monday 11 December -   Glasgow OVO Hydro
Wednesday - 13 December - Birmingham Resorts World Arena
Friday   - 15 December -     London Wembley OVO Arena
Sunday - 17 December -     Belfast SSE Arena



