How Travius Keandric is Taking Over The Music Industry

Growing up in one of the smallest, most impoverished towns in the nation - Marion, Alabama. Inspired Travius Keandric to really learn as much as he could in order to help his community. Travius is an up-and-coming Hip-Hop/Rap artist, storyteller, an aspiring physician, and a registered nurse looking to make his way to the top of the music industry.

Travius Keandric has been destined for a career as a Rap artist after discovering his passion for music at a young age. Featured on Thisis50 for his feel-good, high-energy delivery on his tracks, Travius has gained solid traction during the early stages of his career.

Emerging as a multi-talented superstar, Travius is seeing a lot of love as his career continues to progress. He focuses every day on making his music better and improving the content that he provides for his fans. Travius knows that without them, he would not be where he is today, so for that, he is eternally grateful. He has every intention of staying true to himself and being the artist whose fans have grown to love and appreciate and wants them to join him as he continues his journey.

Travius has every intention of becoming a superstar in the music industry, and in due time he will undoubtedly get there. He truly loves everything that comes with being an artist and looks to continue building up his imagery as time passes. Keep a tab on this young artist as it is certainly not the last time you'll be hearing Travius's name when talking about the future of rap music.

