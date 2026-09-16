Hotel Fiction to Release COLD COLD HEART, Tour with Porch Light Oct 20–28

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Athens, GA band Hotel Fiction, led by Jade Ireland Long (piano, vocals) and Jess Thompson (guitar, vocals), has released a new single, 'Cold Cold Heart.' The track is their first new music in almost two years following the release of their 2024 album Staring at the Sun and its deluxe version released this year.

Jade and Jess spoke on the new track, saying: 'For Cold Cold Heart, we revisited the musical elements of a song we had sat on for a few years and revamped it to be groovier, adding more percussive strumming and a full band. Musically we were inspired by 70's music, Motown artists like Earth Wind and Fire, and modern bands like Parcels. The lyrical concept for the song began as a reaction to current events: a fabricated story of someone falling in love with their AI chatbot. We imagined the dramatic yearning that would be present if you had feelings for some 'thing' but were unable, truly unable, to ever reach their heart. The emotional distance would not be large, but rather infinite. The impossibility of ever knowing someone's heart would be inevitable, because their heart has never existed. Cold Heart is a song of deep yearning.'

Following their North American tour dates earlier this year supporting The Strumbellas, Hotel Fiction will make their way to the Criminal Records Stage at Shaky Knees this Saturday at 12:45pm ET. Next month, they will hit the road with Porch Light for a run of dates that kicks off October 20 in Detroit and concludes October 28 in Louisville. See below for a full rundown of tour dates.

What started as the musical partnership of two students at the University of Georgia in 2018 turned into a best-friendship and kinetic sonic partnership. Their breakout single 'Astronaut Kids' amassed over 2.5M streams and led to four years of heavy touring - supporting bands like The Strumbellas, Beach Fossils, flipturn, hey, nothing., among others.

Upcoming Tour Dates

9/17/26 - Hangar 1819 - Greensboro, NC ^

9/19/26 - Shaky Knees Festival - Atlanta, GA

10/20/26 - El Club - Detroit, MI *

10/21/26 - A&R Music Bar - Columbus, OH *

10/23/26 - The Atlantis - Washington, DC *

10/24/26 - Kings - Raleigh, NC *

10/25/26 - The Charleston Pour House - Charleston, SC *

10/27/26 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN *

10/28/26 - Zanzabar - Louisville, KY *

^ w/ Rehash

* w/ Porch Light

Photo Credit: Karmen Smith | download high-res



Photo Credit: Karmen Smith | download high-res

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 11 Hrs 44 Min 37 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link