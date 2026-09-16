Hotel Fiction to Release COLD COLD HEART, Tour with Porch Light Oct 20–28
Led by Jade Ireland Long and Jess Thompson, the Georgia band explores themes of impossible love and emotional distance in their latest track.
Athens, GA band Hotel Fiction, led by Jade Ireland Long (piano, vocals) and Jess Thompson (guitar, vocals), has released a new single, 'Cold Cold Heart.' The track is their first new music in almost two years following the release of their 2024 album Staring at the Sun and its deluxe version released this year.
Jade and Jess spoke on the new track, saying: 'For Cold Cold Heart, we revisited the musical elements of a song we had sat on for a few years and revamped it to be groovier, adding more percussive strumming and a full band. Musically we were inspired by 70's music, Motown artists like Earth Wind and Fire, and modern bands like Parcels. The lyrical concept for the song began as a reaction to current events: a fabricated story of someone falling in love with their AI chatbot. We imagined the dramatic yearning that would be present if you had feelings for some 'thing' but were unable, truly unable, to ever reach their heart. The emotional distance would not be large, but rather infinite. The impossibility of ever knowing someone's heart would be inevitable, because their heart has never existed. Cold Heart is a song of deep yearning.'
Following their North American tour dates earlier this year supporting The Strumbellas, Hotel Fiction will make their way to the Criminal Records Stage at Shaky Knees this Saturday at 12:45pm ET. Next month, they will hit the road with Porch Light for a run of dates that kicks off October 20 in Detroit and concludes October 28 in Louisville. See below for a full rundown of tour dates.
What started as the musical partnership of two students at the University of Georgia in 2018 turned into a best-friendship and kinetic sonic partnership. Their breakout single 'Astronaut Kids' amassed over 2.5M streams and led to four years of heavy touring - supporting bands like The Strumbellas, Beach Fossils, flipturn, hey, nothing., among others.
Upcoming Tour Dates
9/17/26 - Hangar 1819 - Greensboro, NC ^
9/19/26 - Shaky Knees Festival - Atlanta, GA
10/20/26 - El Club - Detroit, MI *
10/21/26 - A&R Music Bar - Columbus, OH *
10/23/26 - The Atlantis - Washington, DC *
10/24/26 - Kings - Raleigh, NC *
10/25/26 - The Charleston Pour House - Charleston, SC *
10/27/26 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN *
10/28/26 - Zanzabar - Louisville, KY *
^ w/ Rehash
* w/ Porch Light
Photo Credit: Karmen Smith | download high-res
Photo Credit: Karmen Smith | download high-res
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