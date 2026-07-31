PORCH LIGHT Release New Single UNDER Ahead of Lollapalooza Debut

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PORCH LIGHT has released a new single titled UNDER ahead of the band's debut performance at Lollapalooza. The release coincides with a support slot for MOMMA at Lincoln Hall.

Ahead of their first-ever Lollapalooza performance this weekend, Minneapolis band Porch Light is excited to share their new single 'Under.' Centered around the idea of creating a mosh pit-inducing anthem, 'Under' charges forth with heavy riffs and vocalist Jackie Uhas's most powerful vocal performance yet. Churning with urgency and rhythmic heft, 'Under' showcases the group's vigorous angst and strong melodies all at once.

'Full transparency, we just really wanted to make a face-melting song I could scream on. The guys came to my parents' house for a writing session and began jamming,' Jackie explains. ''Under'' was born, with the only parts I had written at the time being the verses. It took some marinating, but a few months later at practice, I just started yelling 'WAKE ME UP' over the chorus. When we went to record the album, I made it a point that these vocals would be the last thing I recorded over our 10-day session. I'm not trained to yell without damaging my voice, and I didn't want to hold back; I also thought it would be fitting if I was drunk. Our last night, Timberwolves game on, a few beers and a Jameson shot deep, I stumbled to the bathroom and wrote the bridge sitting on the toilet. 5 minutes later I recorded vocals, our producer Caleb having not heard my parts yet. Safe to say, nobody knew what to expect.'

Earlier this summer, the band shared their first new music of 2026 with 'Arctic,' out now via Mom + Pop. 'Arctic' captures the group at their most unfiltered, exploring tension between commitment and longing; the push and pull of wanting a deeper, more consuming connection even within an already invested relationship. Wiry guitars underline vocalist Jackie Uhas's urgent vocals, as the song soars towards a cathartic release.

Last year, Porch Light shared their second EP, Navy Blue. A flurry of online support from a burgeoning worldwide fandom continued, embracing the vulnerable nature of tracks like 'Oxygen,' which amassed over 10 million views across platforms, and streamed over 500k in just the first 3 days. Over 715k followers between TikTok and Instagram quickly followed, filling the band's comment sections with demands for new music.

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