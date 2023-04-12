Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Hot Mulligan Releases 'Gans Media Retro Games'

The track is from the upcoming album, which will be released on May 12.

Apr. 12, 2023  

Hot Mulligan have released another new song from the upcoming album 'Why Would I Watch' out May 12 via Wax Bodega. Fans can check out the song and new music video for "Gans Media Retro Games" now on YouTube.

"This song is about only seeing what I'm doing wrong," explains vocalist Tades Sanville. "Seems like I drink and lose touch between what I'm saying and what I mean. Musically, this song has a cool little balancing act between distortion and that kinda ghost-y lead that I'm stoked about. It doesn't really sound like something we've done before."

Last month, with the announcement of the new album, the band released "Shhh! Golf Is On", which is out now and can be heard here. The song has already amassed 1.5 million streams.

Produced by longtime collaborator Brett Romnes, 'Why Would I Watch' is Hot Mulligan at their loudest, their poppiest, and, ultimately, their most poignant: twinkly Midwestern emo guitars and mathy, synthy-heavy rhythms, Tades Sanville's sandpaper vocals and indelible melodies. This lightning-in-a-bottle kinetic energy is encompassed on the aforementioned first single and in true Hot Mulligan fashion, a closer listen to the lyrics reveal an intense honesty that could get written off if you don't pay attention.

Therein lies the true magic of Hot Mulligan, the push and pull of puns and pathos that might seem diametrically opposed at first but actually intersect to perfectly encapsulate life in a heavy, ADD-addled world.

The band don't consider these groundbreaking topics, opting for more measured and at times resigned realism to deal with the melancholia and malaise of life's ups and downs. "No one who's depressed is crying all the time," Sanville says. "The media likes to portray deep depression as sadness, but most of the time it's indifference. That works its way into alternative comedy and sposting. The two cultures collide perfectly. The titles are the sposts and the songs are what everyone in this position actually feels."

"Shhh! Golf is On" is about my mom. I'm asking her to die. Every time I hear about her, she's a worse person than before," says Tades on the song.

Since forming in Lansing, Michigan, in 2014, the college friends - vocalist Tades Sanville, guitarists Chris Freeman and Ryan Malicsi and drummer Brandon Blakeley - have ascended from basements to buzz band on the back of two beloved albums, 2018's Pilot and 2020's 'you'll be fine'. Now, bolstered by 140 million Spotify streams, a sold-out nationwide headlining tour, support slots for the likes of The Wonder Years and New Found Glory and headlines in Alternative Press and Rock Sound, the band's third cements their evolution as one the most versatile and profoundly moving bands in the underground.

The band just finished a monster of a tour supporting The Wonder Years on a nationwide run that went through February and March.

Hot Mulligan is confirmed to perform at each date of the upcoming Sad Summer Festival and When We Were Young Festival 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. They also just announced a string of headline shows with support from bands like Stand Atlantic, CLIFFDIVER, Free Throw and Ben Quad on select dates. Find tickets at www.hotmulliganband.com



