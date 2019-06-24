Hot Chip Releases New Video for 'Spell'

Last Friday, Hot Chip released A Bath Full Of Ecstasy, their brilliant seventh album and the group's definitive release, crystallizing the sound they've become celebrated for - bridging euphoria and melancholy with colorful melodies, idiosyncratic vocalizations and pounding electronic pop rhythms.

Ahead of their show at Glastonbury this weekend - where they headline the Park Stage on Saturday - the band have shared a video for album track "Spell."

Watch the video for Spell below!

Having originally started life as a track for Katy Perry (Alexis Taylor and Joe Goddard contributed to her 2017 album Witness), "Spell" showcases some of the more experimental vocal production found on A Bath Full of Ecstasy. Taylor's vocals are manipulated to be playful and free, without obfuscating the words; harking to Prince's gender-bending infectious lust.

Directed by Simon Owens, the video for "Spell" takes the lyrics "Like a spell you are under | And now I feel your curse / It's all that I wanted / A memory in reverse / Forever I'm haunted" and twists them into a weird and warped bedroom that wouldn't be out of place in an Evil Dead film.

With a summer full of festivals, Hot Chip will head to North America in September before returning to the UK and Europe for their biggest headline tours to date.

Upcoming live dates - Tickets?

6/1 - Egeskov Castle, Denmark @ Heartland Festival

6/28 - 6/30 - Somerset @ Glastonbury Fesival

7/4 - Catalonia, Spain @ Vida Festival

7/5 - Six-Fours-les-Plages, France @ Pontu Festival

7/11 - Lisbon, Portugal @ NOS Alive Festival

7/11 - 7/13 - Bilbao, Spain @ Bilbao Live Fesival

7/19 - 7/21 - Jodrell Bank, Macclesfield @ Bluedot Festival

7/26 - Aulnoye-Aimeries, France @ Les Nuits Secrètes Festival

8/2 - 8/4 - Waterford, Ireland @ All Together Now Festival

8/4 - Glasgow @ Playground of Sound Festival

8/16 - St Malo, France @ La Route du Rock Festival

8/16 - 8/18 - Hasselt, Belgium @ Pukkelpop Festival

8/30 - Vlieland, Netherlands @ Into The Great Wide Open Festival

9/3 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

9/4 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

9/5 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

9/7 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

9/8 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

9/9 - Boston, MA @ Royale

9/10 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

9/12 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

9/13 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

9/14 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

9/17 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

9/18 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

9/19 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

9/20 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater,

9/24 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

9/25 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

9/27 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

10/17 - Dublin @ Olympia

10/18 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute 1

10/21 - Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

10/22 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

10/24 - Norwich, UK @ LCR

10/26 - London @ Alexandra Palace - Tickets on general sale 31st May 9am BST

11/30 - Milan @ Alcatraz

12/2 - Amsterdam @ Melkweg

12/3 - Berlin @ Columbiahalle

12/4 - Luxembourg @ den Atelier

12/5 - Lausanne @ Les Docks

12/7 - Paris, France @ Elysée Montmartre - SOLD OUT

12/8 - Paris, France @ Elysée Montmartre

A Bath Full Of Ecstasy is available to buy on signed deluxe double LP (transparent orange and turquoise vinyl in exclusive black and white sleeve), standard double LP, CD and digitally

Photo Credit: Ronald Dick





Related Articles View More Music Stories